SPINE's new trailer shows why Tensor City is the next cyberpunk hotspot.

The latest trailer for the gun-fu action game "SPINE" puts the Tensor City setting in the spotlight and challenges the dystopian dominance of genre giants like "Cyberpunk 2077." Developer Nekki presents the game world not just as a backdrop, but as a stark contrast between a clinical high-tech facade and the criminal decay of the underworld.

While many cyberpunk games focus on sheer scale, “THORNS“In Tensor City, the atmospheric density of an autocratically controlled metropolis is emphasized. The trailer highlights the divide of class society: Above, the glittering world of Tensor AI reigns supreme, while below, protagonist Redline fights against a corrupt regime in filthy alleys.”

The parallels to Night City are undeniable, but "SPINE" takes a different approach. Instead of open-world exploration, the focus is on cinematic presentation. Tensor City is a precisely choreographed stage for ultra-fast combat, allowing the game significantly greater visual control.

Gun-Fu and the “Intellectual Camera”

The added value of "SPINE" lies in the combination of fight choreography and camera technology. Nekki uses the new material to show how the setting influences the gameplay:

Shift in perspective: The camera is dynamic and reminiscent of modern action blockbusters such as John WickShe breaks with classic third-person conventions to perfectly capture the gun-fu moves.

The camera is dynamic and reminiscent of modern action blockbusters such as John WickShe breaks with classic third-person conventions to perfectly capture the gun-fu moves. Animations by Cascadeur: Thanks to the in-house animation AI, the movements in the narrow corridors of Tensor City appear physically tangible and less "floaty" than in comparable titles.

Thanks to the in-house animation AI, the movements in the narrow corridors of Tensor City appear physically tangible and less "floaty" than in comparable titles. Linear intensity: The conscious decision against an open world allows the developers to use every backyard of Tensor City as a hand-built arena for Redline's special abilities.

It's a bold move to directly compete with the aesthetics of "Cyberpunk 2077" in 2026. But "SPINE" seems to have understood that graphics alone aren't enough. The combination of a street art vibe, tactile hit feedback, and the partnership with Fireshine Games for a physical edition signals: This is a full-fledged premium experience, not just a visual gimmick. For players, this means a focus on gameplay flow rather than ticking off map icons.

"SPINE" could fill the niche many action fans are looking for after the conclusion of the Phantom Liberty story. Its focus on gun-fu in an extremely stylish yet compact world is just the right answer to the trend of increasingly empty open worlds. If the story surrounding Redline and her AI implant connection resonates emotionally, we have a real dark horse for 2026.

Do you believe that SPINE's linear action structure is sufficient to compete with the gameplay freedom of Cyberpunk 2077?