Top ratings confirmed: Mbappé, Haaland and Putellas lead the rating field in EA Sports FC 27

EA Sports has revealed the official ratings of the 27 best players for the release of "EA Sports FC 27" on September 25th. The debate surrounding these ratings is a regular occurrence before every installment in the series.

Michael Olise jumps to the top, PSG dominates the lead

At the very top of the men's rankings, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland share the throne with an overall rating of 91. Behind them is a large group with a rating of 90. The jump by Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is particularly noteworthy: with an increase of four points, he climbs directly into the ranks of those with a rating of 90.

Also noteworthy: Paris Saint-Germain has a total of seven professionals in the top 27, making it the strongest club in the field. Among the women, Alexia Putellas remains unchallenged at the top with a 91 rating.

The top spots at a glance:

Top 10 Men

Kylian Mbappé (91) – Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (91) – Manchester City

Rodri (90) – Manchester City

Ousmane Dembele (90) – Paris Saint-Germain

Vitinha (90) – Paris Saint Germain

Harry Kane (90) – FC Bayern Munich

Michael Olise (90) – FC Bayern Munich

Pedri (90) – FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal (90) – FC Barcelona

Thibaut Courtois (90) – Real Madrid

Top 10 Women

Alexia Putellas (91) – London City Lionesses

Aitana Bonmatí (90) – FC Barcelona

Khadija Shaw (90) – Manchester City

Caroline Graham Hansen (89) – FC Barcelona

Mariona (89) – Arsenal

Ewa Pajor (89) – FC Barcelona

Claudia Pina (89) – FC Barcelona

Temwa Chawinga (89) – Kansas City Current

Mapi León (88) – London City Lionesses

Patri Guijarro (88) – FC Barcelona

EA Sports emphasizes that these values ​​reflect the situation at launch. Due to subsequent squad updates after the transfer windows, the cards may change throughout the season.

The grand spectacle of player rankings works its magic year after year. While there are no real surprises at the top, upgrades like Michael Olise's bring immediate dynamism to the initial Ultimate Team build.

Is the 90 rating for Michael Olise fully justified after his strong season, or has EA overestimated the game for the launch hype?