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Top ratings confirmed: Mbappé, Haaland and Putellas lead the rating field in EA Sports FC 27

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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EA Sports reveals the 27 best players in EA FC 27 at launch. Mbappé and Haaland lead with a 91 rating, Olise makes a huge leap.

EA Sports FC 27 Cover

EA Sports has revealed the official ratings of the 27 best players for the release of "EA Sports FC 27" on September 25th. The debate surrounding these ratings is a regular occurrence before every installment in the series.

Michael Olise jumps to the top, PSG dominates the lead

At the very top of the men's rankings, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland share the throne with an overall rating of 91. Behind them is a large group with a rating of 90. The jump by Bayern Munich's Michael Olise is particularly noteworthy: with an increase of four points, he climbs directly into the ranks of those with a rating of 90.

Also noteworthy: Paris Saint-Germain has a total of seven professionals in the top 27, making it the strongest club in the field. Among the women, Alexia Putellas remains unchallenged at the top with a 91 rating.

The top spots at a glance:

Top 10 Men

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  • Kylian Mbappé (91) – Real Madrid
  • Erling Haaland (91) – Manchester City
  • Rodri (90) – Manchester City
  • Ousmane Dembele (90) – Paris Saint-Germain
  • Vitinha (90) – Paris Saint Germain
  • Harry Kane (90) – FC Bayern Munich
  • Michael Olise (90) – FC Bayern Munich
  • Pedri (90) – FC Barcelona
  • Lamine Yamal (90) – FC Barcelona
  • Thibaut Courtois (90) – Real Madrid

Top 10 Women

  • Alexia Putellas (91) – London City Lionesses
  • Aitana Bonmatí (90) – FC Barcelona
  • Khadija Shaw (90) – Manchester City
  • Caroline Graham Hansen (89) – FC Barcelona
  • Mariona (89) – Arsenal
  • Ewa Pajor (89) – FC Barcelona
  • Claudia Pina (89) – FC Barcelona
  • Temwa Chawinga (89) – Kansas City Current
  • Mapi León (88) – London City Lionesses
  • Patri Guijarro (88) – FC Barcelona

EA Sports emphasizes that these values ​​reflect the situation at launch. Due to subsequent squad updates after the transfer windows, the cards may change throughout the season.

The grand spectacle of player rankings works its magic year after year. While there are no real surprises at the top, upgrades like Michael Olise's bring immediate dynamism to the initial Ultimate Team build.

Is the 90 rating for Michael Olise fully justified after his strong season, or has EA overestimated the game for the launch hype?

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