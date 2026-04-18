Splinter Cell remake delayed, Far Cry 7 in crisis, Ghost Recon as a glimmer of hope

Ubisoft's release calendar is in serious jeopardy: While the "Splinter Cell Remake" won't be released until 2027 at the earliest, the Far Cry series is struggling with profound identity issues. Far Cry is experiencing similar turmoil, while Ghost Recon is considered an internal beacon of hope.

This information comes from the latest Insider Gaming podcast, in which industry insider Tom Henderson paints a bleak picture of Ubisoft's current situation. According to Henderson, a total of seven titles are affected by internal delays. Particularly worrying is the fact that the once flagship franchise Far Cry is stuck in a severe development rut, which is increasingly putting pressure on the publisher's strategic direction.

Splinter Cell: The Return Needs More Time

The most important news for stealth fans: Sam Fisher is still a long way off. Internally, the goal of releasing the game in 2024 has apparently been scrapped. Tom Henderson makes this very clear in the podcast: "I don't think we're seeing Splinter Cell… until next year. Originally it was supposed to be out by this year."

That Ubisoft Toronto more time for the remake The fact that the first installment requires more resources is hardly surprising upon closer inspection. Switching to the modern Snowdrop engine and attempting to translate the classic, linear stealth gameplay into the modern era without falling into the typical open-world trap is a risky undertaking.

Ubisoft seems to be easing the pressure here to avoid a second launch disaster like with previous titles. Splinter Cell is not a game that can be released half-baked; the reputation of the franchise is too sacred after its long hiatus.

Far Cry: A brand on the brink

While Splinter Cell simply needs more time, the reports about Far Cry sound almost alarming. The series, which for years was considered Ubisoft's sure thing, seems to have completely lost its identity. Henderson uses drastic words in the podcast:

“Far Cry is going through hell and back right now.”

This statement suggests massive internal problems. After the criticism of "Far Cry 6," which was often accused of lacking innovation and having an overloaded structure, the franchise is likely facing a complete reboot or a drastic change of direction.

Whether it's technical hurdles with the engine or the strategic uncertainty between classic single-player and new live-service experiments, such as the rumored one Project MaverickThe reasons for this remain unclear. The brand no longer seems to be a stable anchor, but rather a cause for concern.

Ghost Recon as a new hope?

Amidst these shifts, one name surprisingly rises to prominence, a name that, after the mixed reception of "Ghost Recon Breakpoint," was essentially on its knees: Ghost Recon (codename "Project Over"). Henderson strategically positions the game at the very top:

“The next big game from Ubisoft after Black Flag… is Ghost Recon.”

That's a statement. If Ghost Recon is becoming the next big priority internally, it shows one thing above all: Ubisoft desperately needs a success in the tactical shooter segment. After projects like the battle royale spin-off "Ghost Recon: Frontline" were canceled, they now seem to be returning to the core strengths of the franchise – rumored to be in a First-person perspectiveIt's a strategic gamble to make Ghost Recon the spearhead while other heavyweights like Far Cry are faltering.

Ubisoft is currently undergoing a complete reorganization – moving away from mass production and towards higher quality. For us, this means fewer guaranteed annual releases, but hopefully a return to games that once again bear a distinct artistic signature.

Do you think Ghost Recon really has what it takes to get Ubisoft back on track, or is the brand too damaged after Breakpoint?