Stage Tour will be released in December with Gibson license and Roguelite mode.

The developers of Stage Tour are releasing a new plastic guitar game on December 10, 2026. With 90 licensed songs and a roguelite approach, the title attempts to revive the extinct rhythm genre.

Market launch on December 10th with 90 songs

Stage Tour will be released on December 10, 2026, for PC and consoles. At launch, the game will include over 90 licensed tracks spanning six decades, including songs by Metallica, Slipknot, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Olivia Rodrigo. For the visuals, the developers partnered with Gibson: over 180 models from the Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer brands will be available as in-game collectibles.

The gameplay covers the classic instruments: lead guitar, bass, drums, and vocals. In addition to specialized plastic hardware, the software supports controllers and PC keyboards. Four and five drum tracks are supported across four difficulty levels. The drum mode also offers an Expert Plus level. Besides local and online co-op with crossplay, a new Tour mode is integrated. This mode utilizes roguelite mechanics for varied gameplay experiences.

A genre seeks its second generation

Fifteen years ago, "Rock Band" and "Guitar Hero" flooded the market to the point of absolute saturation. The genre collapsed under the weight of its own hardware. Since then, the niche has remained largely unoccupied.

"Stage Tour" replicates the old foundation but adds modern elements like roguelite structures and 50 unlockable band members. Success doesn't depend on the song list. The crucial factor is the quality and availability of the plastic guitars. Without functioning hardware, even a strong setup featuring Metallica and Slipknot won't generate any revenue. If the logistics are sound, the concept will resonate with a new generation that has previously only known this playing experience through stories.

Anyone still storing plastic instruments in their basement or looking to buy new hardware will get the first full-fledged band game in years this December. The song selection caters to a wide range of tastes. The roguelite mode replaces the monotonous repetition of old career modes.