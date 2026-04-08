Stalker 2: Free “Sealed Truth” update bridges the gap to the first story DLC

GSC Game World will release the free "Sealed Truth" update for "Stalker 2" this April. With its return to the infamous X-18 laboratory, the update paves the way for the upcoming story expansion, "Cost of Hope." The update serves as a gameplay prequel and aims to answer some open questions in the main story before the first major add-on is released later this year.

The focus is on the return to the X-18 laboratory – a place that veterans already know from "Shadow of Chornobyl" and which undergoes a graphical and gameplay overhaul in the current installment.

The X-18 laboratory as the scene of truth

The decision to focus specifically on the X-18 laboratory is no coincidence. As a research center for psychic radiation, it provides the perfect setting for the narrative transition.

Atmospheric focus: The lore surrounding psychic waves and mutant experiments is used to tell the backstory of "Cost of Hope".

The lore surrounding psychic waves and mutant experiments is used to tell the backstory of "Cost of Hope". Revised design: This is not simply asset recycling, but a version optimized for the 2024 engine that integrates new environmental hazards.

GSC's decision to offer this content for free is a clever move. It keeps the player base active while the development of the major DLC enters its final phase.

Stalkers! ☢️



A free content update, Sealed Truth, is coming in April to celebrate the Cost of Hope DLC announcement — you will be able to open the door to X-18 Lab.



And who knows what's hiding there in the darkness...



Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/exaPaZkpRh - STALKER OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) April 6, 2026

Significance for the “Cost of Hope” expansion

“Sealed Truth” acts as a playable preface to “Cost of Hope"Those who uncover the secrets in the lab unlock information essential for understanding the upcoming story expansion. GSC Game World is using the "breadcrumbing" principle here: small, free tidbits of information increase the value of the paid main DLC. The studio is demonstrating that they have the post-release support rhythm under control, which, after the game's turbulent development history, is an important signal to the community."

The update isn't a massive content behemoth, but it's an atmospheric masterpiece. Anyone who loves the oppressive feeling of the underground laboratories will find exactly what they're looking for here. While its scope remains limited as a "named update," its integration with the lore makes it essential for any story-driven player.

Do you dare to return to the dark corridors of X-18, or have you had enough of psychic radiation and mutants after the main story?