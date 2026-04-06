Star Wars Eclipse: Development stalled, Quantic Dream on the verge of collapse?

According to recent reports, the development of "Star Wars Eclipse" is making little progress and faces an uncertain future due to financial dependencies and strategic uncertainties at its parent company, NetEase.

Since its announcement at the 2021 Game Awards, things have been quiet regarding Quantic Dream's ambitious project. Internal sources now reportedly confirm that production is progressing at an extremely slow pace. "What I've heard about Eclipse is that progress is very slow and little progress has been made for months," that's the assessment From the development team, as discussed in the Insider Gaming podcast: Although a "good part" of the game is technically complete, the completion of the remaining content is massively stalled.

Financial dependence on Spellcasters Chronicles

The predicament has a solid economic basis. NetEase, the Chinese giant behind Quantic Dream, is currently hesitant about further investments. The publisher's strategy has shifted:

Capital commitment: NetEase is currently reviewing the profitability of its western studios.

NetEase is currently reviewing the profitability of its western studios. Cross-interesting: The future of Star Wars Eclipse depends heavily on the commercial success of Spellcasters Chronicles. The game has been in Early Access since February and needs to generate the necessary cash flow to finance the further development of Eclipse.

The future of Star Wars Eclipse depends heavily on the commercial success of Spellcasters Chronicles. The game has been in Early Access since February and needs to generate the necessary cash flow to finance the further development of Eclipse. Sale rumors: There are rumors that NetEase might sell Quantic Dream. The studio is said to be in a difficult situation, and a sale in 2026 or 2027 is considered a realistic scenario as NetEase restructures its global investments.

Quantic Dream's technical dilemma

Quantic Dream is known for narrative heavyweights like "Detroit: Become Human" or "Heavy Rain".Star wars eclipse“However, it is intended to be an action-adventure game set in an open world – a genre that places far higher demands on the engine and asset management than the studio’s previous, rather static “interactive films”.

The fact that development is progressing at a "snail's pace" compared to other Star Wars projects suggests that the technological base or the personnel density is currently insufficient for a project of this magnitude.

The comparison with "Star Wars Racers," which is progressing much faster, underscores the internal prioritization and scaling problems of Quantic Dream's production. According to insiders, the game is "still years away from completion."

For fans of the Star Wars universe, this means one thing above all: patience. A release before 2028 or 2029 is not expected at present. Should "Spellcasters Chronicles" be a financial disappointment, "Star Wars Eclipse" even risks being canceled altogether or handed over to another studio under a new banner. Those hoping for the familiar Quantic Dream storytelling in a Jedi setting will have to hope that NetEase doesn't pull the plug prematurely.