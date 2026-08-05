Star Wars Eclipse: Union calls for indefinite strike

The French gamers' union STJV has called on Quantic Dream employees to begin an indefinite strike. This follows the breakdown of negotiations after the cancellation of the "Spellcasters Chronicles" project and the threat of 115 job losses.

The accusation from the employee representatives is serious: The management team led by CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere is violating French labor law and delaying negotiations.

The conflict at Quantic Dream

The Cancellation of the multiplayer title "Spellcasters Chronicles" is putting the workforce in Paris in dire straits. 115 developers are facing dismissal. Quantic Dream describes the measure as an "internal reorganization." The STJV union paints a different picture. They claim that management is only offering the bare minimum in terms of severance packages and training costs. Furthermore, they allege that management wasted half of the three-month negotiation period debating the terms of the agreement.

The allegations target a studio that, since its acquisition by NetEase, should have been financially secure. The union is demanding that the parent company be allowed to act. The developers' goal is pragmatic: to save jobs and thereby ensure the completion of "Star Wars: Eclipse."

Impact on Star Wars Eclipse

The development of "Star Wars Eclipse" is being further disrupted by the labor dispute, leading to a lack of visuals. Since its announcement at the 2021 Game Awards, no new images of the project have been released. While management insists that work on "Star Wars Eclipse" is unaffected by the cancellation of the MOBA project, local developers contradict this claim. They say the studio is chronically understaffed, and the dismissal of the 115 developers seriously jeopardizes the release of the Star Wars title.

An industry comparison illustrates the problem. Modern AAA productions require teams of several hundred developers. If Quantic Dream reduces staff at this stage, release windows will inevitably be delayed. Initial rumors suggested a release in 2026 or 2027. This timeline is no longer valid under the current circumstances.

A title the size of "Star Wars Eclipse" cannot be kept on schedule with a reduced workforce. As long as labor disputes and strikes paralyze operations in Paris, a finished product remains a distant prospect. Anyone hoping for gameplay footage soon should significantly lower their expectations for the time being.