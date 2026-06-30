Star Wars Eclipse: Quantic Dream defends itself against reports of development cancellation

Quantic Dream faces massive layoffs after the cancellation of Spellcasters Chronicles, but the studio vehemently insists that Star Wars Eclipse is safe. The workforce sees things completely differently.

Management downplays the issue

Quantic Dream is denying reports of the impending cancellation of "Star Wars Eclipse." Following the flop of its live-service project "Spellcasters Chronicles," the studio has announced drastic cutbacks. According to media reports, up to 115 jobs in Paris are at risk, representing a quarter of the entire workforce. Despite this, management maintains that the studio is not in a position to lose its operations. IGNThat the Star Wars project remains completely untouched. All necessary resources are available. Typical PR speak.

The reality outside the studio doors looks bleaker. The French union STJV has already organized protests. Striking employees are warning internally that "Star Wars Eclipse" cannot be made without the developers of the canceled project. incapacitated This indicates that the ambitious action-adventure game set in the High Republic already suffers from an acute lack of resources and a lack of a clear vision. Cutting these positions would significantly jeopardize the game.

Lucasfilm visit in the eye of the storm

Particularly explosive: Right in the middle of the strike, a delegation from Lucasfilm arrived on June 25th to assess the game's progress. The employees wanted to show the licensors just how precarious the project's position was. A painful end hung like a sword of Damocles over the production if the layoff plan was implemented.

Quantic Dream stubbornly points to its parent company, NetEase, and its financial security. Management conveniently omits the fact that NetEase is simultaneously drastically cutting budgets elsewhere in the West, effectively starving studios like Yakuza creator Nagoshi's. Since its announcement five years ago, there has been hardly any actual gameplay footage of "Star Ward Eclipse," only slick trailers and endless rumors about recruitment problems. Trust is eroding.

The situation surrounding "Star Wars Eclipse" appears extremely critical. When a quarter of the staff is laid off and the remaining developers warn of an abysmal crunch, even a reassuring statement from the executive suite won't help. Skepticism prevails. A release seems a long way off.