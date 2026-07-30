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Star Wars Galactic Racer: 15 minutes of story gameplay on Jakku

Star Wars: Galactic Racer showcases 15 minutes of campaign gameplay on Jakku. Developers reveal tuning options, speeder bikes, and qualifying races in the video.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Star Wars: Galactic Racer sends skim speeders and speeder bikes to the desert planet Jakku. Fuse Games' new gameplay trailer focuses heavily on direct vehicle customization, tuning options, and tactical loadouts. Those who want to survive the qualifying rounds must resist the drifts on the sand.

The video shows 15 minutes of uncut footage from the campaign. Standard races, field tests, and the aggressive maneuvers of the competition can be seen in the current clip.

Star Wars Galactic Racer will be released on October 06, 2026.

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ByMark Tomson
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Managing Director of PlayFront, Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for transparency and genuine industry knowledge instead of superficial trends.
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