According to a leak, Star Wars Galactic Racer is set to launch in October.

A release date briefly visible on Steam suggests that the podracing action game "Star Wars Galactic Racer" will begin on October 6, 2026. Since the date was immediately removed, it remains unclear whether this was a premature leak or simply a placeholder.

Shortly after the date was published, the platform corrected the information back to the vague year "2026", but the community has already saved the information about the standard and deluxe editions.

What the leak reveals

That Steam listings go online prematurely is not a new phenomenon, but in the case of "Star Wars Galactic Racer“This caused quite a stir. Besides the specific date in October, it was leaked that a deluxe edition is planned, which could include physical extras such as a steelbook.”

Developer Fuse Games has remained tight-lipped so far. However, since the studio consists of veterans of titles like Burnout and Need for Speed, the focus on a tight, polished racing experience is clear. A fourth-quarter release would also fit perfectly into the classic pre-Christmas window for AAA releases. Furthermore, October 6, 2026, is a Tuesday – a very typical day for global game releases. This argues against a random placeholder like "December 31."

The expertise of the team at Fuse Games also suggests that we shouldn't expect an open-world experiment here, but rather focused, high-speed action. Since the game was already announced with concrete material at the Game Awards 2025, a production cycle ending in autumn 2026 seems perfectly plausible. The short visibility of the date strongly suggests an error when updating the shop page for the upcoming pre-order launch.

Skepticism remains a duty

Despite the date's consistency, there's an unknown factor: the certification processes and last-minute postponements. If a date disappears so quickly, it could also mean that internal discussions are still underway regarding a two- to three-week window to avoid clashing with other major fall blockbusters.

The leak appears to be well-founded, especially due to the details regarding the Deluxe Edition. The wait until October 2026 is reasonable for a project of this scale. Fans should mark the date in their calendars, but shouldn't book their vacation time just yet – until official confirmation from Fuse Games or EA follows.

What do you think: Does a modern Star Wars racing game absolutely need VR support to properly convey the Burnout feeling envisioned by the developers?