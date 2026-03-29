Star Wars Jedi 3 Leak: Reveal on May 4th & new story details?

A not entirely unknown leaker claims that Respawn Entertainment will officially announce the third installment of the "Star Wars Jedi" series on May 4th, while the story is said to feature Cal Kestis as a mentor and user of a white lightsaber.

According to current information, the development of the sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" is in the... Full production phaseThe storyline – similar to its predecessor – is being finalized in parallel with the gameplay design. The core of the report is based on a source who considers an official reveal on "Star Wars Day" (May 4th) a certainty, while content details such as the introduction of a second daughter character and new combat styles are still under development.

Family dynamics and the color white

According to the leak on Reddit In "Star Wars: Jedi 3," Cal Kestis faces a new personal challenge: He acts as a father figure to Kata Akuna and another daughter (biological or adopted). The central conflict is said to unfold between the two sisters, while Cal concludes his inner battle with the dark side.

Technically and narratively, this means:

Lightsaber crystal: During the course of the story, Cal is tasked with purifying his weapon, resulting in a white lightsaber. This follows the lore from Star Wars Rebels (Ahsoka Tano) and signifies the status of a "grey" Jedi, or someone who has definitively overcome the dark side.

During the course of the story, Cal is tasked with purifying his weapon, resulting in a white lightsaber. This follows the lore from Star Wars Rebels (Ahsoka Tano) and signifies the status of a "grey" Jedi, or someone who has definitively overcome the dark side. Moral system: For the first time, players will be able to make moral choices. The comparison here is to Spider-Man: Web of Shadows. These decisions will influence the course of the game, but will not change the fundamental ending of the trilogy.

Following the introduction of the blaster stance in "Star Wars: Survivor," the developers are reportedly planning a "Double Blaster Stance." While ranged combat in the second installment already sparked balancing discussions due to its trivialization of many melee encounters, it remains to be seen how Respawn will adapt the gameplay mechanics for dual-wielding without diluting the "Jedi feeling."

Parallel development as a risk factor

A critical point of the information concerns the production structure. As with "Star Wars: Survivor," plot and gameplay are being developed simultaneously. In the predecessor, this led to a narratively disjointed experience at times compared to the tightly structured Fallen Order. The fact that Respawn is maintaining this process suggests a tight schedule, which could once again put pressure on the optimization of the PC version—a known issue with the predecessor.

Should the rumors prove true, "Star Wars Jedi 3" marks the narrative conclusion of Cal's journey toward inner peace. For players, this means exploring moral gray areas and evolving the combat system. However, skepticism is warranted regarding the technical implementation. The parallel development of story and code is often an indicator of crunch or a lack of focus. Those hoping for stable performance should wait for the announcement on May 4th and pay particular attention to information about the engine version.