Star Wars Zero Company: Details on New Game Plus, playtime, modding, and content

Electronic Arts and Bit Reactor today answered the community's most pressing questions about "Star Wars Zero Company" with surprising candor. The result is a sobering assessment with no room for wishful thinking.

Standard fare without any playful experiments

The turn-based tactics game will be released on August 27, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S for €49,99. A Deluxe Edition will cost €59,99. Lead Producer Caydence Funk estimates the average playtime for the main campaign at 30 to 40 hours. This figure varies depending on the chosen difficulty level and the player's experience with the genre. The adventure ends after the credits roll. A New Game Plus mode will not be available at launch. Replaying the campaign will only unlock cosmetic options.

The decision regarding modding is equally strict. The development team is completely foregoing official tools or interfaces for the community. A surprising rejection for a studio with an XCOM background.

Strict boundaries on the battlefield

The plot unfolds in a completely linear fashion, without any branching storylines. Romances or deeper relationship options between the characters are also absent. All cutscenes primarily run in real time. This ensures that individually customized operators are correctly rendered in the video sequences. Pre-made clips are a rare exception.

The limit for recruitable units in the base is a maximum of 20 operators. By default, four characters enter the battlefield simultaneously. The death of the main character, Hawks, results in the immediate failure of the mission. Manually aborting ongoing missions via the game menu without consequences is not possible.

A typical EA package. The game delivers a manageable campaign without a lengthy subplot. Anyone looking for an endless sandbox with community modifications will be disappointed.

Bit Reactor offers a tightly focused tactical experience at launch. No mods, no New Game Plus, and no branching story. Players get exactly 40 hours of turn-based strategy for their money. Nothing more, nothing less.

The developer has provided the complete FAQ. Published on Steam.