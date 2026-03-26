Star Wars Zero Company: More than just an XCOM clone

Bit Reactor's "Star Wars Zero Company" isn't a simple XCOM reskin, but rather combines turn-based combat with the presentation of a full-fledged role-playing game. The studio, comprised of former Firaxis veterans, relies on a blend of third-person exploration, permadeath, and a story-driven campaign set in the Clone Wars universe.

The end of the one-size-fits-all approach.

Bit Reactor breaks with the tradition of sterile menu systems in the strategy genre, the developer revealed to PCGames. Between missions, the player controls the protagonist Hawks directly from a third-person perspective, exploring the base, interacting with the crew, and making decisions that influence the course of the story. The graphical quality and the cinematic camera during battles aim to blur the line between tactical game and action-adventure.

The combat mechanics in “Star Wars Zero Company"It is based on proven virtues. A squad of four units uses three action points per turn for movement and abilities. New is a global resource pool for special maneuvers, which is filled through offensive actions. The eight standard classes are supplemented by exotic roles such as Jedi Padawan or Mandalorian."

Strategic depth on the galaxy map is created by a time system. Players must choose between combat missions and text-based operations each cycle. These operations serve the purpose of reconnaissance or sabotage. Ignoring them allows the enemy to permanently upgrade their units.

The focus on consequences is absolute. With the exception of the main character, Hawks, all team members are subject to a strict permadeath system. Wounds must heal between missions, otherwise they face permanent loss along with all invested experience. The relationship management within the squad, including potential rifts caused by story decisions, underscores the RPG approach.

The game is slated for release in 2026. According to initial reports, the technical foundation appears to be quite advanced. While the expectation was for an XCOM-style game with lightsabers, the promise is a role-playing game with real-world consequences.