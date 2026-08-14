Star Wars Zero Company: How the new tactics game fares in the gameplay check

The latest gameplay breakdown for "Star Wars Zero Company" provides a first in-depth look at the mechanics, customization, and turn-based gameplay on the holotable. Instead of robotic action, the title focuses on uncompromising tactics, squad-based commands, and tough decisions.

Turn-based strategy instead of mindless shooting

The footage shown makes it immediately clear what we're dealing with here. "Star Wars Zero Company" throws the typical shooter formula overboard and sends us onto the diplomatic and military stage of the Clone Wars. The focus is on a centrally controlled protagonist, around whom the entire squad is built.

The combat system relies on target acquisition, line of sight, and effective heat management. Those who rush in recklessly will be consumed by fire. Every step costs resources. A single wrong angle can mean the difference between life and death.

Equipment and squad control

The unit customization is extensive. Chapter by chapter, the trailer shows how operators are equipped for specific mission scenarios. It's not just about prettier armor. Weapons, modifications, and special abilities directly impact combat stats.

On the battlefield, the troops are commanded as a single unit. The interface on the holotable serves as the strategic command center. A rogue Trade Federation defector provides valuable information for the Republic or for our own benefit. The order is clear: Open confrontations with the Republic army are to be avoided at all costs. Guerrilla tactics beat a full-scale assault.

What's shown appears well-thought-out and fills a niche that has been ignored for far too long in the Star Wars universe. Anyone expecting a fast-paced "Star Wars: Battlefront" will be disappointed. But those looking for XCOM with blasters will find exactly what they're looking for here. The risk now lies in the balancing. Solid tactical mechanics are useless if the AI ​​patterns are figured out after three missions.