Starfield on PS5: Pre-load date and massive 140 gigabyte download confirmed

Starfield arrives on PlayStation 5 on April 7th and, including DLC, will take up over 140 GB of your hard drive. Pre-loading starts on April 5th to allow enough time for the massive download before launch.

The PlayStation version of Starfield is no lightweight. Anyone wanting to play the full package, including all the new content, should quickly free up space on their SSD. The PlayStation version's size specifications break down as follows:

base game: 123,35GB (version 01.000.001)

123,35GB (version 01.000.001) Shattered Space (DLC): 12,50 GB

12,50 GB Terran Armada (DLC): 4,02 GB

With a total size of around 140 GB, the RPG is in the same league as heavyweights like Call of Duty or "Cyberpunk 2077". The fact that the size is almost identical to the Xbox and PC versions suggests that Bethesda has hardly used any additional compression techniques of the PS5 architecture (Kraken) to significantly reduce the file size.

Since the game unlocks on April 7th, you'll have exactly 48 hours. Given the file size, this is absolutely essential for players with average internet connections. The digital version comes pre-installed with patch 01.000.001, while buyers of the disc version will have to deal with a massive day-one update to bring it up to the same standard.

🚨 Starfield



– 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐢 : 123.347 GB

– 𝐕𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 01.000.001



– DLCs:

Shattered Space: 12.502 GB

Terran Armada: 4.017 GB



– 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 ($49.99)

Pre-load: April 5

Release: April 7



𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 : 3PM GMT pic.twitter.com/lMcjQZWCgt - PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) March 27, 2026

More than just a port: The "Free Lanes" update

What's interesting is that the PS5 release coincides with the big "Free Lanes" update This is happening. Bethesda is responding to one of the biggest criticisms since the original launch: the constant loading screens while traveling.

Cruise Mode: You can now walk around the ship and interact with the crew while traveling at high speed between planets.

You can now walk around the ship and interact with the crew while traveling at high speed between planets. Dynamics in space: Space is no longer a static background. Random battles or discoveries can now be triggered during flight.

This fundamentally changes the gameplay. "Starfield" now feels less like a series of instances and more like a cohesive universe. This is a huge advantage for new PS5 players, as they get the polished version of the exploration system right from the start.

The technical hurdle is high, but the timing of the PS5 release is well-chosen. With the integration of the "Free Lanes" feature and the DLC, "Starfield" feels significantly more complete at the PlayStation launch than it did at its original Xbox release. Those who can sacrifice the SSD space will get the most polished Bethesda experience currently available – provided the performance on the Sony console maintains a stable 30 (or hopefully 60) FPS.

What about you: Are you uninstalling other games for Starfield, or is your storage ready for the 140GB behemoth thanks to an M.2 expansion?