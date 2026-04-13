Starfield on PS5: Technical defects lead to initial refunds

Starfield's launch on PlayStation 5 is causing frustration. Due to persistent technical issues, numerous players are demanding refunds. Reports indicate that Sony is showing unusual leniency in individual cases within its otherwise strict refund process.

The release of Bethesda's space RPG on the Sony console is progressing anything but smooth sailingWhile the game is now considered stable on Xbox and PC, PS5 users are complaining about a high crash rate that makes the title unplayable for many. As a result, PlayStation support is currently being flooded with refund requests – and, according to affected users, is actually deviating from its extremely restrictive policies in this case.

Unplayable despite patches?

Frustration is high in the community (including on Reddit). Users report that "Starfield" continues to crash reproducibly even after reinstalling the game and deleting save files.

Hard crashes: The game not only freezes, but sometimes forces the console to completely restart.

The game not only freezes, but sometimes forces the console to completely restart. Ineffective fixes: According to those affected, classic solutions such as clearing the cache do not bring any improvement.

According to those affected, classic solutions such as clearing the cache do not bring any improvement. Technological regression: In direct comparison to the Xbox version, the PS5 port appears technically less stable, which is unusual for a title of this magnitude.

Normally, it's almost impossible to return a game on the PlayStation Store once the download has started or the game has been launched. However, the sheer number of error messages seems to be forcing Sony to take action.

Players must take action themselves.

According to the current reports It appears that PlayStation is making exceptions in this particular case, according to the community. However, this doesn't mean there's an automatic refund button. Players must actively contact support and prove that the game is unplayable. With prominent industry insiders publicly addressing the issues, the pressure on Bethesda and Sony is mounting significantly.

Anyone who has bought "Starfield" for the PS5 and is suffering from massive instabilities should not wait for a miracle patch, but should immediately contact support.

The fact that we're even talking about approved refunds here is the real warning sign. Sony only opens the door to refunds if a product can objectively be classified as "defective." "Starfield" on the PS5 is apparently struggling with deep-seated porting errors. Anyone who only sees frozen frames should try their luck with support while this grace period lasts. There's no guarantee, but the chances are better than ever.