Starfield on PS5: Many modes, but the technology stutters terribly.

The long-awaited PlayStation release of Starfield It turns out to be a double-edged sword. While the PS5 Pro boasts exclusive graphics options, severe crashes and an overwhelming number of performance modes dampen the fun.

After almost three years of exclusivity, "Starfield" has finally arrived on PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, but its technical state at launch is causing concern among experts and fans alike. While the port offers unprecedented freedom in settings, it suffers from instabilities that one wouldn't expect from a first-party title (even one from Microsoft).

The bare facts: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X

According to Digital Foundry, Bethesda achieves perfect parity on the standard PS5. In performance mode, the game runs internally at 1080p, just like on the Xbox Series X. Interestingly, Bethesda seems to have slightly tweaked the Series X version since launch, as it was previously measured at 900p. The result on the PS5 is solid: 60 FPS in the vastness of space and indoors, while CPU-intensive cities like New Atlantis continue to dip into the 30s and 40s.

Visuals mode offers the usual 1440p (internal) at a stable 30 FPS. Users with a 120 Hz display and VRR can unlock the frame limiter, but the Xbox still has a slight edge here due to its more robust VRR system.

PS5 Pro: A paradise for controller fans?

The PS5 Pro version is a curiosity. It offers a staggering 24 different combinations of graphics presets, frame targets, and system settings.

The new “Enhanced Mode”: This one offers an internal resolution of 1800p, better shadows, more vegetation, and higher-quality reflections (cube maps). It looks fantastic, but is capped at 30 FPS.

This one offers an internal resolution of 1800p, better shadows, more vegetation, and higher-quality reflections (cube maps). It looks fantastic, but is capped at 30 FPS. PSSR chaos: The Pro uses first-generation PSSR by default, which often results in image noise and flickering. Manually activating the newer PSSR version via the system menu does sharpen the image, but introduces significant artifacts in vegetation and occlusions. Particularly curious: In Performance mode, the Pro's internal resolution even drops to 900p (instead of 1080p on the base PS5), presumably to make room for upscaling.

The biggest problem: Stability

Let's be clear: the current state is critical for a console game. During Digital Foundry's testing, there were five total crashes in just a few hours. The game freezes completely and has to be restarted – a bug that, according to community reports, is not an isolated incident. In addition, there are bugs with the VSync setting, which simply doesn't seem to work.

The fact that Bethesda gives players so much freedom almost seems like a capitulation to optimization. Instead of delivering three perfectly tuned modes (30, 40, 60 FPS), they're throwing players a buffet of switches, many combinations of which (like Performance Mode with a 30 FPS target) are completely pointless. This aligns with Bethesda's recent statements that at launch... 95% of the errors are known, some of which are not fixed even after years.

The port is technically average, with some low points. However, the crash rate is the deal-breaker that Bethesda urgently needs to fix with a patch. Those who want to experience "Starfield" on PlayStation will get the complete package, but currently have to live with an "early access" stability level.

How important is clear curation to you? Do you prefer a game with two perfectly optimized modes, or do you want to have complete control over every graphics setting on the console itself?