Starfield on PS5: Second hotfix should finally end the series of crashes

Bethesda has released another hotfix for the PS5 version of "Starfield," specifically addressing instabilities when loading save games and general crashes. While the first patch last week focused almost exclusively on the PS5 Pro, this update now targets the broader player base on the standard console.
The new hotfix for "Starfield" on PS5 primarily focuses on stabilizing the menu navigation and fixing errors when viewing the load order. According to Bethesda, the update also includes several unspecified stability improvements to address issues that have arisen since the PS5 launch. ongoing problems to get under control.
A bumpy start for the former exclusive title
The fact that Bethesda is already releasing a second patch after just one week shows how precarious the situation is for PS5 players. While the PC and Xbox versions are considered largely stable after almost three years, the port on Sony's hardware is struggling with massive teething problems. Particularly frustrating: last week's patch left many standard PS5 users out in the cold, as it was specifically tailored to the PS5 Pro's "Enhanced Mode."
The community reactions of the last few days have been correspondingly clear. Reports of crashes every minute – especially in the ship editor or when entering large hub cities like New Atlantis – have overshadowed the reputation of the otherwise very extensive "Free Lanes" update and the "Terran Armada" DLC.
What the patch is specifically intended to achieve
Bethesda seems to have narrowed down the causes. This time the focus is on:
- Menu stability: Fix for crashes when managing the mod load order.
- Storage Management: Fixes to "various other" causes of crashes, presumably related to the PS5's memory handling.
- Securing the future: The studio emphasizes that further feedback is being actively evaluated, suggesting that this is not the end of the patch roadmap for the PlayStation.
Anyone playing "Starfield" on PS5 should install the update immediately before tackling complex tasks like outpost building or in-depth ship modding. These systems have been the biggest sources of errors so far. The fact that Bethesda has marked the patch as "Live Now" gives hope that the days of trial and error when saving are over. Nevertheless, a healthy dose of skepticism remains: true to Bethesda's style, a fix is often just the beginning of a longer optimization process.
The current patch isn't cause for celebration, but rather a necessary fix. Starfield 2026 is at its best in terms of content (thanks to ground vehicles and new faction quests), but the technical implementation on the PS5 currently feels like an unfinished project. The hype will remain subdued until the community confirms that the game runs smoothly for several hours without an error screen.
Did the hotfix solve the problems for you, or are you still regularly kicked out of the game when you try to customize your ship?
I'll bet anything that the next recorded rocket launch accident will be the result of NASA having Starfield or any other Bethesda game installed on their hard drive.
I witnessed the disaster live at a colleague's house on the Pro and returned the game the next day (luckily it was still sealed), even though I was really looking forward to playing the game again.
Todd, a truly magnificent, miserable performance. Typical Bethesda, unfortunately.
A friend of mine had the same issue with Crimson Desert. It was patched shortly after, but the problem was fixed. The same thing happened with Starfield. I was able to play for about six hours today without any problems after the hotfix was installed. The game is great. Yesterday I had massive crashing problems, which were resolved with today's hotfix. It also feels like it's running a bit smoother.
I admire your optimism, but Crimson Desert is months away from being technically "patched up properly." First, they'd have to reduce the enemy spawn rate from what feels like 2,7 billion to 149k when entering an enemy camp and adjust the performance accordingly so that it can at least maintain a somewhat stable 30-40 FPS in critical situations. I'm curious about the PS6 version and will probably continue playing it then.
There have definitely been some improvements in Starfield since yesterday's patch release, both in terms of crashes and performance. I'll be putting it to the test this weekend; I'm excited and looking forward to it.
After much deliberation and sinking around 100 hours of my time on Series X, I thought I'd give the PS5 Pro version of Starfield and myself another chance.
A serious mistake, as it would turn out.
For the first 18 hours everything went smoothly; I was very impressed, and the gameplay optimizations blended seamlessly into the experience. Then, for no apparent reason, the game started forcing my system into a hard crash—the culmination of the entire disaster.
After a Grav Jump, I spawn in the middle of an asteroid field in the targeted system at almost exactly 7 countable FPS, and thus, thanks to the automatic save system, in a suicidal endless loop.
My time is simply too short and too precious for that.
What Bethesda has unleashed on the PlayStation community is nothing short of an absolute catastrophe, a slap in the face. In the States, they'd say "FUBAR!" or "This game is BROKEN!!"
You can kiss my ass, Todd. And I mean that crossly.
Good to know! Then I'll wait a few more months before buying.
I request it.
However, with a Bethesda game, one can't be sure that they will ever get a smooth handle on this, let alone even attempt it at all.
Yesterday was awful. It crashed several times in a row. I even went to the store and wanted to buy a new game. For a while, I really didn't want to play Starfield anymore.