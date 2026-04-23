Starfield on PS5: Second hotfix should finally end the series of crashes

Bethesda has released another hotfix for the PS5 version of "Starfield," specifically addressing instabilities when loading save games and general crashes. While the first patch last week focused almost exclusively on the PS5 Pro, this update now targets the broader player base on the standard console.

The new hotfix for "Starfield" on PS5 primarily focuses on stabilizing the menu navigation and fixing errors when viewing the load order. According to Bethesda, the update also includes several unspecified stability improvements to address issues that have arisen since the PS5 launch. ongoing problems to get under control.

A bumpy start for the former exclusive title

The fact that Bethesda is already releasing a second patch after just one week shows how precarious the situation is for PS5 players. While the PC and Xbox versions are considered largely stable after almost three years, the port on Sony's hardware is struggling with massive teething problems. Particularly frustrating: last week's patch left many standard PS5 users out in the cold, as it was specifically tailored to the PS5 Pro's "Enhanced Mode."

The community reactions of the last few days have been correspondingly clear. Reports of crashes every minute – especially in the ship editor or when entering large hub cities like New Atlantis – have overshadowed the reputation of the otherwise very extensive "Free Lanes" update and the "Terran Armada" DLC.

What the patch is specifically intended to achieve

Bethesda seems to have narrowed down the causes. This time the focus is on:

Menu stability: Fix for crashes when managing the mod load order.

Fix for crashes when managing the mod load order. Storage Management: Fixes to "various other" causes of crashes, presumably related to the PS5's memory handling.

Fixes to "various other" causes of crashes, presumably related to the PS5's memory handling. Securing the future: The studio emphasizes that further feedback is being actively evaluated, suggesting that this is not the end of the patch roadmap for the PlayStation.

Anyone playing "Starfield" on PS5 should install the update immediately before tackling complex tasks like outpost building or in-depth ship modding. These systems have been the biggest sources of errors so far. The fact that Bethesda has marked the patch as "Live Now" gives hope that the days of trial and error when saving are over. Nevertheless, a healthy dose of skepticism remains: true to Bethesda's style, a fix is ​​often just the beginning of a longer optimization process.

We just released a hotfix for @StarfieldGame on PS5 which includes a fix for a crash that could occur while viewing load order as well as several other crash and stability fixes.



Thank you to everyone who's been playing the latest update and providing your feedback. If you're... - Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 23, 2026

The current patch isn't cause for celebration, but rather a necessary fix. Starfield 2026 is at its best in terms of content (thanks to ground vehicles and new faction quests), but the technical implementation on the PS5 currently feels like an unfinished project. The hype will remain subdued until the community confirms that the game runs smoothly for several hours without an error screen.

Did the hotfix solve the problems for you, or are you still regularly kicked out of the game when you try to customize your ship?