Starfield: Bethesda hints at further support after PS5 release and Terran Armada

April 7, 2026 marks a turning point for Starfield: With the "Free Lanes" update and the premium DLC "Terran Armada," the long-awaited launch on the PS5 takes place. But anyone who thinks that Bethesda will then shelve the space epic in favor of "The Elder Scrolls 6" is mistaken.

Lead Creative Producer Timothy Lamb has now officially confirmed that the journey through the colonized systems will continue beyond April. The technical foundation is in place, and the ongoing maintenance of the lore remains central to the strategy.

Resistance to the "2.0" label

Despite the massive changes and the port to the Sony console, the management is resisting the term "Starfield 2.0". In a conversation with Wccftech Lamb clarified that development was a continuous, incremental process and not a one-off breakthrough. Implementing "Free Lanes" had been a technical challenge, as it was essential to ensure that the new mechanics harmonized with all the launch content.

“I would object to that label: the term carries a narrative about what it should mean. We looked at a number of systems that there was interest in or that we had received feedback about from the community, and we tried to take some of them to a new level.” – Timothy Lamb

Focus on lore and long-term ambitions

The most important takeaway for the player base: This isn't the end of the line. Lamb indicated that the team continues to work passionately on fleshing out the universe. While it's likely that a large portion of the staff is now working on the next Elder Scrolls iteration, a core team remains dedicated to exploring the untapped lore of Starfield. “We are still working on Starfield”.

Whether this will result in further major expansions like "Terran Armada" or in smaller, free content drops remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that Bethesda does not view the "Starfield" franchise as a one-off project, but rather as a platform that, thanks to the PS5's new hardware platform, is getting a second chance at long-term relevance.

Starfield appear The game will be released on April 7, 2026, for PlayStation 5. Simultaneously, the free "Free Lanes" update and the paid "Terran Armada" DLC (MSRP €9,99) will be rolled out for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. Technical priority is being given to system optimization and the integration of community feedback to ensure stability on all platforms.