Starfield: Bethesda announces hotfix for PS5 crashes

Good news for all explorers: Bethesda has officially responded to the massive technical problems with the PS5 version of "Starfield." After the launch weekend was marred by numerous hard freezes and instabilities, the studio is now promising a swift fix.

The start of “Starfield“The PlayStation 5 launch was unfortunately not a resounding success for many fans. Reports about…” frequent crashesIssues that often froze the entire system dominated the forums. Bethesda has now confirmed via X that the team has narrowed down the causes of these problems. They spoke of a "small number of causes" that are being addressed.

The timeline: Hotfix this week

The most important information first: Bethesda is aiming to release the hotfix this week. This represents an unusually quick response from the community and technical experts like Digital Foundry to the criticism. The patch is specifically designed to improve stability, so that travel through populated systems no longer ends in the dreaded freeze.

Although the hotfix is ​​imminent, it remains to be seen whether it will address all issues at once. Besides the crashes, there is still room for discussion regarding:

PSSR artifacts: Especially on the PS5 Pro, the use of the new upscaling technology resulted in graphical glitches.

Especially on the PS5 Pro, the use of the new upscaling technology resulted in graphical glitches. VSync bugs: This setting currently often has no effect on screen tearing.

This setting currently often has no effect on screen tearing. Mode chaos: The confusing selection of performance options remains a point of criticism regarding the user experience.

A small consolation for all those affected: Bethesda seems to recognize the passion of the new PlayStation community and emphasizes how much they enjoyed the players' stories during the first weekend.

Thanks for sharing your adventures across the Settled Systems this weekend — we've loved reading them! We're aware of some reported PS5 crashing issues and have narrowed them down to a small number of causes. We're addressing these in a hotfix we're aiming to release this week.… - Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 13, 2026

Bethesda is taking the only right step here. A quick admission and a concrete timeframe for the fix can still salvage the botched launch. Nevertheless, it leaves a bad taste in the mouth that a port was released in this state after almost three years of waiting. Once the hotfix is ​​implemented, nothing will stand in the way of enjoying the game.

Have you experienced the crashes yourself, or are you among the lucky ones who have so far been able to glide smoothly through space?