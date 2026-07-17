Starfield DLC: Bethesda confirms Starborn expansion for 2027

Bethesda has officially confirmed that "Starfield" is still receiving active support three years after its initial release. In addition to gameplay updates and modding support, a new content expansion is planned for next year.

Starflowers in focus for the year 2027

The most important takeaway from the latest studio update is the announcement of content surrounding the "Starborn." Three years after its original release, Bethesda is attempting to further develop the narrative of the main game. However, the announcement completely lacks concrete details regarding the scope or release window.

Bethesda substantiates its long-term support with current player data. The studio cites 17 million players and almost a billion hours played. These figures sound impressive. However, they must be considered in the context of the platform strategy. The title launched directly on Game Pass and is now also available on PlayStation 5. As usual, Bethesda does not provide pure sales figures.

Monetization via the Creation Club is running smoothly.

A key pillar for the game's longevity remains the modding platform "Creations." According to official figures, around 40 percent of the player base uses modified content. The system is particularly successful financially. Bethesda states that it has paid out over $10 million in royalties to verified mod developers to date.

The focus on user-generated content is no accident. It relieves the core team. Bethesda is working in parallel with High pressure on The Elder Scrolls 6, which is currently in main development. Fallout 5 remains the studio's long-term goal. Starfield therefore has to share resources. This explains the extended timeline until 2027. Not the pace many fans were hoping for.

The confirmation of new content for 2027 is a clear sign of life. Bethesda is showing that the universe isn't being abandoned despite the mixed reactions to previous DLCs. The technical foundation will continue to be maintained, and the PS5 performance issues remain a focus. However, those waiting for a major gameplay overhaul will have to be patient. The immediate focus is on the modding community, not on massive in-house content expansions.