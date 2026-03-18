Starfield for PS5: Exclusivity was limited from the start.

Todd Howard confirms that a PS5 version of "Starfield" was always considered an integral part of the internal planning. The initial Xbox exclusivity thus retrospectively turns out to have been a purely strategic timing decision rather than a permanent platform choice.

Contrary to previous public perception, the porting of Starfield on PlayStation 5 This is not a result of subsequent strategy changes at Microsoft. In a recent interview with IGN, Bethesda CEO Todd Howard clarified: "With Starfield, we knew that a PlayStation version was only a matter of time." Howard added that the studio had pursued this goal from the very beginning ("We've always wanted to do it").

These statements shed new light on the exclusivity debate following the Zenimax acquisition. Availability on the Sony console was therefore not a "maybe" dependent on sales figures, but a firmly established goal in the long-term roadmap.

Technical preparations were already underway in the background.

A key aspect of the reveal concerns the development status. According to Howard, the team has been working on the PlayStation 5 version "for a while now." This suggests that the technical foundation for the port was prepared in parallel with the Xbox and PC versions, or at least initiated early on.

According to Howard, Bethesda remained closely connected to the PlayStation platform even after the acquisition by Microsoft. "People forget that we still did a lot of work for PlayStation," So Howard said. The economic relevance of Sony's hardware base thus remained an active part of the overall strategy, while the temporary exclusivity primarily served to prioritize the Microsoft ecosystem and Game Pass at launch.

The demystification of the exclusivity strategy

These statements offer profound insights into Microsoft's overarching strategy. Exclusivity is no longer understood as an ideological distinguishing feature, but rather as a tactical tool for maximizing reach in phases. First, the company strengthens its own platform, followed by monetizing the broad user base on competing systems. The narrative of a "forced" opening due to insufficient hardware sales is effectively refuted by the confirmation of this long-term planning.

This confirmation makes it clear that "Starfield" was technically designed for multi-platform compatibility from the outset. For gamers, this means that the PS5 port is not a hasty reaction to market changes, but a technically prepared product. Exclusivity for Bethesda titles is thus definitively defined as a time-limited window to maximize software sales across all relevant platforms.