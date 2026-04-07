Starfield for PS5 and Free Lanes update with patch 1.16.236 has arrived.

Starfield is officially available for PlayStation 5 starting today, accompanied by the most extensive free patch to date, "Free Routes," and the new expansion, Terran Armada. The update introduces Cruise Mode, allowing players to traverse distances within a solar system without loading screen jumps, and integrates a deep crafting system for legendary equipment called X-Tech.

The central technical innovation of the "Free Routes" update is the Cruise mode. Until now, spaceflight was in “Starfield"Previously limited to static instances around planets; travel between celestial bodies required the fast travel map. With the new mode, players can now physically fly through open space to point-of-interest locations and other planets within the same system."

For the game's technical structure, this means a departure from a purely instanced design towards a more coherent game world. Alongside this, Bethesda is introducing the Anchorpoint Station in the Algorab system as a new fixed point.

X-Tech and Quantum Entanglement

The update addresses one of the main criticisms of the original loot system: the lack of customization for high-end equipment.

X-Tech: At workbenches, legendary effects on weapons and armor can now be specifically customized.

At workbenches, legendary effects on weapons and armor can now be specifically customized. Quantum Entanglement Device: This new device allows, for the first time, selected items to be retained when transitioning to "Unity" (New Game Plus) – a significant break with the previous mechanic, where players lost their entire inventory.

This new device allows, for the first time, selected items to be retained when transitioning to "Unity" (New Game Plus) – a significant break with the previous mechanic, where players lost their entire inventory. Outpost Management: A shared container for all outposts enables cross-platform access to resources, massively reducing logistical effort compared to the launch state.

A shared container for all outposts enables cross-platform access to resources, massively reducing logistical effort compared to the launch state. The full patch notes on Steam.

With the release of the standard edition for €49,99 on PlayStation 5, the temporary console exclusivity for Xbox comes to an end. Technically, the PS5 version is based on the current PC and Xbox build, including the new third-person camera angle for ships and an optimized UI for large fonts.

The update also introduces Rank 4 legendary effects and additional quality levels for equipment, noticeably increasing the power level compared to the 2023 release version. The new "Moon Jumper" further expands the vehicle fleet for ground exploration, which has been steadily growing since the Rev 8 update.

With the "Free Lanes Routes" update, Bethesda delivers exactly what was missing at launch: mechanical depth and freedom of travel. The cruise mode is more than just a gimmick; it eliminates Starfield's feeling of a "fragmented world."

For PS5 owners, now is the perfect time to jump in, as they'll get a fully developed system including a functional endgame loop. The introduction of the Quantum Entanglement Device also significantly reduces the frustration of New Game Plus. Anyone who has hesitated so far due to loading screens will find this to be the strongest reason to buy the console yet.