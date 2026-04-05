Starfield: Global launch roadmap for Free Lanes and Terran Armada is set

The global launch of the Free Lanes update and the Terran Armada expansion for "Starfield" on PS5 will take place on April 7th at 17:00 PM local time. Bethesda has confirmed the official release times, meaning PlayStation players will be able to enter the expanded Settled Systems at the same time as the Xbox and PC communities.

The release follows a strict global schedule. While we in Berlin and Paris launch promptly at 17:00 PM CEST, pilots in Los Angeles have to be at the controls by 8:00 AM.

In Tokyo and Sydney, the launch is even delayed until the early morning of April 8th due to the time difference. This synchronized strategy sends a clear message: Bethesda is treating the new PS5 community as an equal part of the Starfield universe from day one. No platform exclusivity for content, no delays.

Free Lanes: The End of the Loading Screen Odyssey

The most important innovation of the free Lanes updates This is a radical overhaul of interplanetary travel. Previously, flying often felt like a series of fast travel menus. That's changing now. The new Cruise Mode allows you to actively steer your ship through the system while the next destination loads in the background.

You're not confined to the pilot's seat during this time. You can get up, optimize your equipment, or have a conversation with Barrett as the stars drift past the windows. The fact that dynamic encounters—from distress calls to pirate attacks—can now be triggered finally gives space the necessary substance. It's no longer just emptiness between two points.

Free Lanes and Terran Armada launch in Starfield on April 7th at 17:00 PM CEST.

Terran Armada: Focus on shipbuilding and fleets

While Free Lanes improves travel, the Terran Armada expansion brings the necessary content for fighters and engineers. Although Bethesda is tight-lipped about details, the name strongly suggests an expansion of the faction system and new possibilities in fleet management. Its integration into the PS5 launch ensures that newcomers immediately get the maximum level of shipbuilding complexity. Those who... 140 GB already on the disk Those who have it only need to download the final unlock patch on Tuesday.

Bethesda is delivering more than just bug fixes here. The combination of improved technical features like Free Lanes and fresh content from Terran Armada could give Starfield the boost it needs to win over even skeptics on PlayStation. The focus on seamless gameplay was long overdue. If the PS5's performance remains stable during these new, dynamic space events, we can expect Tuesday's most powerful moment of the Starfield journey so far.