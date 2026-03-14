Starfield: Big PS5 reveal & Terran Armada hinted at

The radio silence from Bethesda has finally come to an end. Next week we'll officially learn what's next for the journey in "Starfield," including details on the long-awaited PS5 version, the new expansion, and a massive system update.

Instead of grand philosophical speeches, Todd Howard's team is decidedly relaxed this time. When asked about his status as a visionary, Bethesda responded via social media with a healthy dose of humor: Todd currently sees his only visionary power more in "finding gaps in EA College Football 26".

This takes the wind out of the sails of the often stiff PR phrases and comes across as wonderfully honest. At the same time, the studio thanks the community for their passionate feedback and promises concrete details for next week. A strong signal that they are taking the players' criticism seriously.

No salvation for haters, but fodder for explorers

Todd Howard has already laid his cards on the table and is tempering expectations for a “Starfield 2.0”. Those who couldn't make sense of the loop of planet scanning and procedural void so far won't suddenly be converted by the upcoming patch.

Instead, the update focuses on deepening the existing experience for the core audience. Bethesda is clearly sharpening the focus for those who have already spent hundreds of hours in the cockpit. This is a bold move that demonstrates a desire to solidify the foundation rather than desperately chasing every trend.

Terran Armada: The Return of the Fleet?

Behind the scenes, rumors are swirling about “Terran Armada”. After Bethesda's somewhat lax commitment to annual story expansions, this second one now needs to deliver. The community is speculating about large-scale fleet battles or a stronger presence of the United Colonies. This could finally give more structure to the often-criticized "lonely" feeling of space exploration. The fact that content creators have already been invited for exclusive previews suggests that Bethesda wants to show significantly more than just a vague teaser this time around. The pressure is high. Bethesda must deliver.

The PS5 release as the last big chance

With the speculated launch of the PS5 version next month, "Starfield" opens its doors to a completely new audience. But time is of the essence. Many players felt the support since its 2023 release was insufficient. If next week's reveal goes well, the launch on Sony's console, along with the new content, could truly herald the comeback this universe so desperately needs. Bethesda is under pressure. Delivering is mandatory.

The mood in the forums fluctuates between pure anticipation and healthy skepticism. After the long wait, "Terran Armada" needs to be more than just another questline. If Bethesda streamlines the quest design and meaningfully integrates shipbuilding into the new expansion, I foresee a true renaissance for Starfield. Next week will show whether the studio has learned from the feedback on "Shattered Space."

Do you believe that "Terran Armada" will fundamentally expand the gameplay, or do you expect more of the same?