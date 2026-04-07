Starfield still has "tons" of content in the pipeline.

Bethesda clarifies that "Starfield" is not finished with today's release of the "Terran Armada" DLC and the PS5 version. Despite the advanced development of "The Elder Scrolls 6," the studio has an extensive internal list of planned expansions and gameplay updates.

The confirmation comes directly from the studio management: According to Lead Creative Producer Tim Lamb and Art Director Istvan Pely, GamesRadar The roadmap for the space role-playing game is designed for the long term. Pely explicitly speaks of a "crazy list" of versions and content that the team still wants to implement. The goal is to successively address and deepen various core areas of the game, instead of letting the project rest after the current spring releases.

Long-term support instead of a quick abandonment

Since Todd Howard recently confirmedGiven that the majority of the studio was already working on "The Elder Scrolls 6," there were legitimate doubts about the future content density for Starfield. However, Bethesda has now indicated that, similar to Fallout 76, they intend to let the game grow organically over the years with a dedicated team.

The upcoming content will focus on the following key areas:

Deepening the lore: Exploration of new factions and backstories.

Exploration of new factions and backstories. New places: Exploration of additional, hand-built environments.

Exploration of additional, hand-built environments. System updates: Mechanical enhancements such as the current "Free Lanes" system.

That Bethesda has "tons" of ideas is common in game design – the crucial question for us players remains how they are implemented. The game releasing on April 7th... "Free Lanes" update However, this shows that Bethesda is willing to tackle even fundamental systems like interplanetary travel. This gives hope that future updates will not only be cosmetic, but will further smooth out the often-criticized structure of the game.

For the community, this is a clear signal: "Starfield" remains an active platform. Those who have hesitated so far due to a lack of content or technical hurdles will now be rewarded. The starting signal is at 17 p.m. The strongest entry point yet. The confirmation of further content also ensures that the modding scene and official development will continue to go hand in hand for a long time. However, don't expect miracles regarding release speed – The Elder Scrolls 6 remains the top internal priority.