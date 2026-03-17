Starfield officially announced for PS5; end of exclusivity brings free content

Bethesda ends the guessing game and releases the space RPG "Starfield" on PlayStation 5 on April 7th. Two massive content updates will be released simultaneously to fill the delayed port with necessary substance.

Bethesda is integrating specific hardware features for the PS5 launch, such as the light bar, touchpad, and adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller. The PS5 Pro will also offer a Pro Performance Mode for higher frame rates and a Pro Visual Mode.

Anyone at “StarfieldThose who were previously stuck on Xbox or had to resort to PC now get direct access to the Bethesda universe on Sony hardware. The exclusivity bonus is officially gone. Microsoft apparently needs the competition's sales figures more urgently than a prestigious unique selling point. Period.

Content offensive against the void

Alongside the PS5 launch, the Terran Armada and Free Lanes update pack will roll out for all platforms on April 7th. The Terran Armada story DLC introduces a new questline against a robot army and is included at no extra cost for owners of the Premium Edition on Xbox and Steam.

Free Lanes functions as a free update for the base game and finally delivers the long-awaited interplanetary travel. Players can now navigate from planet to planet within a system without traditional fast travel menus. Additional features include new land vehicles like the Moon Jumper, more challenging enemy modifiers, and the option to carry over a limited number of items into a New Game Plus.

Bethesda is filling in the gaps that were still there at the original 2023 release. The universe is becoming denser, the mechanics more tangible.

Bounty hunting as a payment model

The Tracker Alliance is also being expanded with five new adventures. These are available now and add new objectives and rewards to the existing Bounty Hunter content. Those who already own the original content will receive the expansion for free. New players will need to invest 700 Creation Credits to unlock the complete package.

Bethesda is thus cementing its Starfield strategy of monetizing smaller pieces of content through its own marketplace. The colonized systems are steadily expanding, but access to specialized mission lines remains tied to a digital currency. Quality has its price, even if it's served up in fragments.