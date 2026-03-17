Starfield: PS5 Pro Features and Editions in Detail

Bethesda is bringing the space role-playing game "Starfield" to the PlayStation 5, utilizing specific hardware features of the DualSense controller and the increased power of the PS5 Pro. While the standard version has been adjusted in price, the Premium Edition bundles both of the previous expansions.

The technical implementation for the PS5 focuses heavily on the haptic capabilities of the DualSense controller. Bethesda integrates adaptive triggers that vary resistance depending on the selected weapon or ship's armament. The controller's light bar serves as a visual indicator of the character's health and the ship's integrity.

Additionally, the touchpad is used for quickly switching between first-person and third-person perspectives. Access to the map and hand scanner is also via this input field. To enhance immersion, audio logs and radio transmissions are played through the integrated controller speaker.

Performance modes and PS5 Pro upgrades

For PS5 Pro owners, targeted visual improvements have been implemented. Players can choose between two primary modes: "Visual Mode" aims for 4K resolution at 30 fps. Alternatively, "Performance Mode" offers smoother gameplay at 60 fps with optimized graphics quality.

The implementation of PSSR 2, which is now available, remains unclear. Although Sony's AI-powered upscaling technology is available for the PS5 Pro, the developers have not yet confirmed launch support. However, adding this feature later is being considered as a possibility.

The premium edition of Starfield, priced at €69,99, bundles the main game with the expansions Terran Armada and Shattered Space.

Pricing and Editions

Bethesda is adjusting the pricing structure of “Starfield“, similar to what was already done with Obsidian’s Avowed This has been implemented. This means a permanent price reduction of the base game on other platforms. On PlayStation 5, the Premium Edition is offered for €69,99. This package includes the main game and the expansions. Terran Armada and Shattered SpaceAlso included are the Constellation Skin Pack, a digital artbook, the soundtrack, and 1.000 Creation Credits.

For users of the standard version (EUR 49,99), a Premium Edition upgrade is available for EUR 24,99. Therefore, buying the Premium Edition directly is EUR 5 cheaper than buying the upgrade separately later.

"Starfield" utilizes the full range of controller haptics on the PS5. For pro users in particular, the choice between 4K/30 and 60 fps is the deciding factor. Those who want the complete package, including both story DLCs, should opt for the Premium Edition, as upgrading later is more expensive. The availability of PSSR 2 remains a factor of uncertainty regarding future performance patches.