Starfield: PS5 Pro Patch 1.000.003 fixes crashes in Enhanced Mode

Bethesda has released hotfix 1.000.003 for "Starfield" on the PlayStation 5, which specifically addresses crashes on the PS5 Pro in "Enhanced" graphics mode, while a fix for the base PS5 is expected to follow next week.

The patch released today is approximately 1,4 GB in size and addresses a specific bug. According to an official statement from Bethesda, the update focuses exclusively on the PS5 Pro. Users who have the enhanced graphics settings enabled on that console will not be affected. reported Since launch, there have been increasing reports of system crashes. This instability in the PS5 Pro-specific mode should be fixed with the hotfix.

Patch for standard PS5 only next week

Players on the regular PS5, as well as PS5 Pro users experiencing other issues, will have to wait. Bethesda has confirmed that a second hotfix is ​​in development, intended to address general crashes and freezes. This is planned for release next week. Therefore, the technical situation remains unsatisfactory for the majority of Sony's player base.

Affected systems: Primary PS5 Pro (Patch 1.000.003).

Primary PS5 Pro (Patch 1.000.003). Types of errors: Crashes when using enhanced graphics options.

Crashes when using enhanced graphics options. Next Step: An additional patch for general PS5 crashes will follow approximately April 21-25, 2026.

Today we're pushing live a quick hotfix for @StarfieldGame players on PlayStation 5 Pro that resolves crashing when using Enhanced settings.



The team is preparing an additional hotfix for other PlayStation 5 crashes and freezes, targeting next week. Thank you to everyone who has... - Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 16, 2026

The problems with the PS5 version of "Starfield“The issues appear to be more profound than just a faulty graphics mode. Reports indicate that system-level processes in particular – such as customizing spaceships or building outposts – are causing reproducible crashes.”

These errors occur regardless of the PS5 Pro and point to instabilities in memory management or interface logic. The fact that Bethesda is splitting the fixes suggests that the cause of the Pro crashes was easier to isolate than the system-wide bugs in the base version.

For PS5 Pro owners, the update is a necessary fix to enable stable use of the advertised graphics features. All other players will have to live with a still unstable version. Those playing on the standard PS5 should avoid complex menu actions (ship editor) or wait until the release of the second patch next week. This is hardly a smooth launch.