Strong debut with framerate drops: Star Wars: Zero Company review

Founded by Respawn veterans, the studio Bit Reactor delivers a tactically outstanding XCOM legacy with “Star Wars: Zero Company”, but struggles with noticeable technical flaws at launch on August 26, 2026.

Bit Reactor captures the DNA of XCOM 2 without simply copying the original. International reviews paint a clear picture: the gameplay is precise, and the aggression and synergy system on smaller maps offers its own unique dynamics. Metacritic recorded scores of 84 on PlayStation 5 and 85 on PC for the review copy of the Embarcos game.

Mech depth beats frame drops

The performance problems cast a long shadow. Unreal Engine 5 delivers visual brilliance, but pushes hardware to its limits. The German PC Games (85/100) sums up the discrepancy:

"In my last preview, I had hoped that I wouldn't have to write about technical problems in this review. Unfortunately, that hope has been dashed […] The game is far too good to let these flaws spoil the fun for long. I haven't had this much fun with a tactics game since XCOM 2."

This aligns with the ruling of Adrenaline (80/100). The Brazilians praise the gameplay, but warn of technical immaturity:

"The game suffers from significant technical problems, including unstable performance, poor hardware optimization, and frustrating camera issues."

Storytelling without power plays convinces the press

A key strength highlighted in all reviews is the world-building. Bit Reactor avoids focusing on lightsabers, instead centering on ordinary soldiers and outcasts of the Clone Wars. IGN (90/100) particularly emphasizes this approach:

“Zero Company does a fantastic job by utilizing the same cinematic feel as Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi games. It incorporates strong characters and a storyline that refreshingly focuses on non-Force users.”

GamesRadar+ (80/100) also confirms the success of the format, calling the game "XCOM in a galaxy far, far away." Gamers Heroes even awards it the highest score of 100/100, calling it "the best tactics game in the galaxy."

The core gameplay revolves around the mechanics. Smaller cards force an aggressive approach instead of passive waiting. Whoever defends, loses.

Star Wars: Zero Company delivers exactly what tactics fans have been demanding for years. The combination of aggressive squad handling, turn-based strategy, and cinematic presentation works perfectly.

On PS5 and PC, however, the Unreal Engine 5 takes its toll. Jerky camera transitions and frame rate drops mar the initial impression. Those demanding a flawless technical foundation should wait for the first two performance patches. Tactical enthusiasts, however, can jump right in.