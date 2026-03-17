Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War – Pixel shooter calls for resistance

The Federation needs fresh blood, and we get exactly what we hoped for: a hardcore retro shooter in the Starship Troopers-Universe. Grab your Morita, because the "Ultimate Bug War" is about to begin.

It's the perfect pairing: Dotemu and Auroch Digital bring us Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War! and rely on a style that I can only describe as a "3D pixel spectacle". Who Warhammer 40,000: Boltguns Anyone who loved the series knows exactly what to expect: fast movement, powerful weapon handling, and a healthy dose of gore as the arachnids explode under our relentless fire. The fact that it's all topped off with actual FMV sequences from General Johnny Rico is absolute fanservice overkill. Finally, the franchise gets the look it deserves.

More than just mindless shooting at Klendathu

What really piques your interest is the structure of the campaign surrounding Major Samantha Dietz. We're not talking about narrow corridors here, but open combat zones. We decide for ourselves how we approach the objectives on planets like Klendathu or Planet P – whether we rescue comrades or directly storm the nest of the next giant bug.

The fact that we can even step into the shoes of the bugs from time to time to study their weaknesses in simulations sounds like a cool change of pace from the daily grind of being a soldier. The mix of unlockable weapons and controllable mechs promises exactly the kind of escalation you'd expect from a proper bug invasion.

This is exactly the game the community has been waiting for after the more tactical excursions of recent years. It captures that gritty, satirical vibe of the films and puts it into a genre that is currently enjoying its golden age.

How important is the retro look to you with a license like this – do you celebrate the pixel style or would you have preferred to see a high-end graphics battle?