State of Decay 3: Alpha tests start in May – focus on co-op and feedback

Undead Labs is opening its doors to the community: Starting next month, selected players will be able to get hands-on experience in an initial alpha phase and test the basic framework of "State of Decay 3." This brings the release of the highly anticipated survival game closer after years of silence, while the developers are specifically focusing on feedback from long-time players.

Co-founder Brant Fitzgerald confirmed this move in a recent video update, emphasizing that the design of the new mechanics was heavily influenced by criticism and requests from the State of Decay 2 community.

Focus on 4-player co-op and system depth

According to Fitzgerald, Alpha will focus on three central pillars that form the heart of the sequel:

Optimized 4-player co-op: The focus is on seamless teamwork in order to overcome the technical hurdles of the predecessor.

The focus is on seamless teamwork in order to overcome the technical hurdles of the predecessor. New basic strategies: According to the developers, resource management and the expansion of refuges have been fundamentally reworked to offer more tactical depth.

According to the developers, resource management and the expansion of refuges have been fundamentally reworked to offer more tactical depth. Revised combat system: A large part of the playtests will serve to validate the hit feedback and the intensity of zombie encounters.

Undead Labs' decision to take this step now is a clear indication of the project's maturity. After Xbox boss Matt Booty spoke of significant progress earlier this year, the technical foundation now appears stable enough for external stress tests.

Why a community focus is crucial

State of Decay has always thrived on its unique niche between survival simulation and action RPG. The fact that Fitzgerald explicitly mentions analyzing Discord feedback and livestreams demonstrates a desire to avoid repeating the mistakes of the second installment – ​​such as the bumpy launch and the limited co-op logic (keyword: "tethering"). The alpha is not a typical marketing event, but rather a necessary tool for testing the balance of the new resource systems.

The interesting question remains... Mention of the PS5 rumors In the context of the news, if Microsoft intends to further expand its multi-platform strategy, the title must deliver technically flawless results to compete against genre giants in the broader market.

The announcement is a massive milestone, but "alpha" also means: work in progress. Anyone expecting polished gameplay will be disappointed. For hardcore fans, however, it's a chance to actively shape the game's direction. The focus on co-op mode gives hope that the engine's technical shortcomings are finally a thing of the past.

Will you register for the test or would you rather wait for finished gameplay footage to avoid spoilers?