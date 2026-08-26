State of Decay 3: Closed betas will start in 2026

Undead Labs is opening the gates to the zombie apocalypse to the general public much earlier than expected. Closed beta tests for "State of Decay 3" will begin this year, before the game's release in 2027.

The first alpha wave in April was extremely intimate. Now, developer Undead Labs is delivering concrete results: Feedback on the improved lighting, dynamic weather effects, and character responsiveness has been overwhelmingly positive. Even minor adjustments, such as beard and clothing variations, have been made.

That's nice, but not the real crux of the matter. That lies in the foundations of the gameplay framework.

The largest map in the series' history needs a stress test.

Creative Director Kevin Patzelt makes no secret of why the testing phases are being ramped up so intensely. The new open world is the largest area the studio has ever built. In addition, there's a free-roaming co-op mode where players can spread out freely across the entire map. The network code and servers have to be on fire. There's no other way.

The developers are also testing the revamped permadeath system. If a survivor dies, it's supposed to have deeper narrative consequences for the entire community than in previous installments. Sounds impressive on paper. Whether the balancing holds up in the chaos of a multiplayer game remains to be seen in the betas.

“We will be expanding our Alpha phase and subsequently the Closed Beta to include more players over time. This is our biggest map to date, and given the unrestricted multiplayer mode, we absolutely must take this opportunity to stress test the game and make fine adjustments.” said Kevin Patzelt, Creative Director at Undead Labs: “If you don’t get immediate access, rest assured there will be further opportunities for players throughout the year – both for those familiar with the series and for newcomers.”

Anyone who wants to participate can register now at playtest.stateofdecay.com Register. The title will be released in 2027 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, Steam, PlayStation 5 and directly on Game Pass.

Undead Labs' transparency is a real asset to the project. The technical hurdle posed by the massive map and true open-world co-op is enormous, which is why early stress tests are exactly the right approach. Skepticism remains regarding the permadeath system – it needs to prove itself in actual gameplay.