State of Decay 3: Microsoft plans to sell Undead Labs or face closure

Microsoft is negotiating the sale of State of Decay developer Undead Labs to prevent the studio from being shut down completely as part of the ongoing Xbox restructuring.

If no buyer is found, around 110 jobs at the Seattle-based studio are at risk. Microsoft is reacting to the "reset" of its gaming division announced by Xbox CEO Ashma, which could result in the largest wave of layoffs in the brand's history.

The Xbox crisis

Undead Labs is the fourth first-party studio to be slated for closure by Microsoft in just a few weeks. This follows reports that Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory were already in negotiations to buy their way out and regain independence. Microsoft acquired the studio behind State of Decay in 2018. However, the team hasn't released a single new game under the Xbox Game Studios banner in the past eight years.

This is the core problem. Microsoft's aggressive acquisition strategy of recent years is now colliding head-on with the harsh reality of a lack of releases. While large divisions like Blizzard and Bethesda face percentage-based job cuts, smaller, acquired studios are threatened with closure.

The long wait for State of Decay 3

The announcement of “State of Decay 3“This already happened in 2020. Later, the developers admitted that the trailer at the time was only meant to confirm the project's existence – the game itself existed at that point essentially only as a text document. It wasn't until this year's Xbox presentation in June 2026 that there was a real sign of life and the announcement for 2027.”

The timing is a PR disaster for Microsoft. First, the game is presented for Xbox Series, PC, and, for the first time, also for PlayStation 5; just a few weeks later, the studio is on the verge of collapse. Ninja Theory shares the exact same fate with Senua's Saga. A pattern is emerging. Microsoft showcases games at high-gloss events to strengthen the brand, while internally, the dismantling of the teams is already underway.

A planned release in 2027 for a studio that's currently up for sale or facing closure is extremely uncertain. Anyone waiting for "State of Decay 3" should be prepared for the project to either be canceled, transferred to a new publisher, or completed with massive cost-cutting measures. Microsoft's multi-platform strategy is crumbling internally before it can even properly reach customers.