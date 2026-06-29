State of Decay 3: Microsoft plans to sell Undead Labs or face closure

Microsoft is negotiating the sale of State of Decay developer Undead Labs to prevent the studio from being shut down completely as part of the ongoing Xbox restructuring.
If no buyer is found, around 110 jobs at the Seattle-based studio are at risk. Microsoft is reacting to the "reset" of its gaming division announced by Xbox CEO Ashma, which could result in the largest wave of layoffs in the brand's history.
The Xbox crisis
Undead Labs is the fourth first-party studio to be slated for closure by Microsoft in just a few weeks. This follows reports that Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory were already in negotiations to buy their way out and regain independence. Microsoft acquired the studio behind State of Decay in 2018. However, the team hasn't released a single new game under the Xbox Game Studios banner in the past eight years.
This is the core problem. Microsoft's aggressive acquisition strategy of recent years is now colliding head-on with the harsh reality of a lack of releases. While large divisions like Blizzard and Bethesda face percentage-based job cuts, smaller, acquired studios are threatened with closure.
The long wait for State of Decay 3
The announcement of “State of Decay 3“This already happened in 2020. Later, the developers admitted that the trailer at the time was only meant to confirm the project's existence – the game itself existed at that point essentially only as a text document. It wasn't until this year's Xbox presentation in June 2026 that there was a real sign of life and the announcement for 2027.”
The timing is a PR disaster for Microsoft. First, the game is presented for Xbox Series, PC, and, for the first time, also for PlayStation 5; just a few weeks later, the studio is on the verge of collapse. Ninja Theory shares the exact same fate with Senua's Saga. A pattern is emerging. Microsoft showcases games at high-gloss events to strengthen the brand, while internally, the dismantling of the teams is already underway.
A planned release in 2027 for a studio that's currently up for sale or facing closure is extremely uncertain. Anyone waiting for "State of Decay 3" should be prepared for the project to either be canceled, transferred to a new publisher, or completed with massive cost-cutting measures. Microsoft's multi-platform strategy is crumbling internally before it can even properly reach customers.
Xbox is already dead
When will Bethesda finally get what's coming to them?
Is that a miracle? State of Decay 2 came out in 2018. What did Undead Labs do for those eight years? Looking at the game, you'd think it was quickly thrown together. Many acquired companies do absolutely nothing for a long time. And when they do release something, it's usually crap. I'm more surprised that Microsoft put up with it for so long.
Blame Microsoft. They have bought roughly 40 game studios and keep closing them down. They claim they're not successful enough, whereas most devs would kill for the numbers that those titles sold, some of them exceeded expectations and Microsoft still shut them down.
They also whinge that development time on games is too long (well duh – they're complicated) which is why they keep buying established IP's expecting a quick turnaround. It doesn't work that way. Microsoft has been so obtuse in this view.
That was definitely my last Xbox☝️…
Thomas Klare
It's no different with Sony.
Andreas Weiß says that Sony scraps games immediately after announcements, but Microsoft is by far worse ☝️😅…
Thomas Klare: Sony releases the games and then scraps them, see Concord and Marathon will be next 😅
Daniel Scheitler, this is about closing the studio…
Daniel Torge, then google "Sony layoffs and closures"!
Jörg Maihaus: Yes, and there I see small studios, and above all, significantly fewer than the numerous ones run by Ms. Maihaus. No comparison.
Daniel Torge, well, neither Undead Labs nor Ninja Theory are really big.
But overall, Sony has been responsible for the demise of quite a few studios. Looking back at its history as a whole, it adds up. Just look back at the 2000s.
This isn't about better or worse. It just shows that's how things work in the industry.
In the end, the numbers have to add up.
It would have been gone long ago without Microsoft.
René Brand was nonsense
Daniel Torge, yes, is that nonsense? Could they really have afforded to not achieve anything since 2018?
Daniel Torge, why? They released a mobile game which they scrapped before its release, and after that only State of Decay, meaning since 2013 more or less only 2 games, which were by no means the most successful of their time.
Dude, let them finish developing that zombie game. Sony should buy them and at least make Bend Days Gone 2. With base building and factions, just like in the first game.
I said it, but every Xbox fan says and shouts, "No, that's good! It invigorates competition and gets rid of the weak or stupid developers!" I also find it a shame, even just the news itself, even though I don't know the game. I had an Xbox for 20 years, but I have to say I feel more comfortable with Sony. I don't know why. It starts with the image quality. You think it's the same? No, both consoles calculate highlights, shadows, etc., differently.
Xbox is also called DirectX Box, hence the similarity to the PC and the graphics as well.
Well, I've drifted off-topic 😃 It's a shame that MS has the power and money to simply throw away studios as they please, MS is dead, believe me.
Quality is no longer a priority, even if the new CEO says so; so far, we've only seen the opposite. And even if the new console turns out to be good, what's the point if there are no games left? In the end, Microsoft will have no other option than to sell its technology to Sony and take a cut.
Laif Ru *No one looks at quality anymore…“
What makes you think that?
According to the 2026 publisher ranking, Xbox is significantly ahead of Sony in games.
Xbox released 21 games last year, and 81% of them received a rating of Good or better (80+ out of 100 points) in reviews.
Xbox's highest-rated game last year had 92 points.
Overall, this puts Xbox in 5th place as a publisher.
Sony released 13 games during the same period, and only 53% of them were rated good or better.
Their highest-rated game last year had 90 points.
Overall, Sony only comes in at number 21.
And with Forza Horizon 6, Xbox has one of the best-rated games of 2026 so far; it's at the top of every review magazine, also based on player reviews.
So at least at the moment, Sony is releasing more rubbish games (I personally last turned on my PS5 about 2 years ago when Helldivers 2 came out).
Daniel Scheitler, why are you looking at just one year? Since 2020, Microsoft has only had one Game of the Year nomination, ONE!!!!!
Sony has 3 Game of the Year titles and 8 nominations. Sony delivers quality, Microsoft almost exclusively produces garbage, and that's also the reason why Microsoft's Xbox division is on the verge of collapse.
And they want to be number one 🤣🤣🤣👍🏻
Oh man, and I thought they'd pull themselves together... but everything just keeps getting worse... soon there probably won't be a Halo anymore...
Yes, three cheers for Microsoft. This is what happens when they buy everything and now, at the end, things aren't going so well. As planned, everything is being shut down.
So I hope you find a buyer, and I honestly hope Sony does.
I'd love to get into the third installment, which was supposed to be released for PlayStation by now, but if all the work was for nothing and they suddenly close the studio after showing quite a bit of gameplay, that would be really sad.
Sash Flerano THQ Nordic could take over; they're relatively okay.
Let's hope so, I just don't want the game to be canceled now, but rather finished and also released on PlayStation.
Sash Flerano: I think once the game is finished, the studio will close, along with Senua. The studio will close.
Maxim Neumann, the studio would actually be perfect for that 👍🏻
Sash Flerano, that's exactly the problem when big companies buy small developers... Doesn't work? Shut down... Brand dead... I hate it so much...