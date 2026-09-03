State of Play from 15 p.m. in the live stream, plus Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Special

Sony will be showing the next PlayStation State of Play starting at 15 PM, and this time it will even be a double livestream event for PS5 games.

The event begins with worldwide updates on various titles and concludes with an in-depth look at the role-playing game "Final Fantasy VII Revelation." The presentation follows immediately afterward. State of Play Japan, which focuses specifically on upcoming games from Japanese and Asian development studios.

All relevant highlights are available in our feed, both concurrently and afterwards.