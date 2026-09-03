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State of Play from 15 p.m. in the live stream, plus Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Special

The PlayStation State of Play in September 2026 will showcase new PS5 games starting at 15 PM and offer an extended look at the RPG Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

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Mark Tomson
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ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Sony will be showing the next PlayStation State of Play starting at 15 PM, and this time it will even be a double livestream event for PS5 games.

The event begins with worldwide updates on various titles and concludes with an in-depth look at the role-playing game "Final Fantasy VII Revelation." The presentation follows immediately afterward. State of Play Japan, which focuses specifically on upcoming games from Japanese and Asian development studios.

All relevant highlights are available in our feed, both concurrently and afterwards.

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