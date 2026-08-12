The State of Play on August 18th will feature 20 minutes of gameplay for Phantom Blade Zero.

S-Game has opened pre-orders for "Phantom Blade Zero" on PlayStation 5 and announced a dedicated State of Play livestream featuring nearly 20 minutes of gameplay on August 18th at 4:00 AM CEST. The dark wuxia title will be released on October 29th, 2026.

Pre-orders start before the actual mechanics review phase.

S-Game is taking an unusual approach. The pre-order phase is open now, although a more in-depth breakdown of the combat systems and player builds will follow in a few days in Sony's own format. Pre-order customers will receive early access to the "Treasure Basin" accessory and the "Legacy" outfit. Both items can also be unlocked through normal gameplay. There are no paywalls for equipment.

The stream focuses on the melee combat system and the integration of motion capture. Martial arts specialist Donnie Yen has served as Creative Consultant for the fight animations since 2023. Yen also takes on the role of motion capture and facial actor for the character Mó Yuan.

The goal is to translate real-world motion sequences into a fast action framework. Those expecting complex input sequences instead of generic keyframe animations will find solid physical data as a foundation here.

20-minute streams focusing on builds and risky fights

The announced State of Play broadcast includes previously unreleased material, according to the developers. It will showcase battles on moving platforms, the interaction with the "The Hunt" faction, and specific branching paths within character builds. A word of caution for co-streamers: licensed audio tracks could block VOD recordings on Twitch and YouTube. Period.

Releasing pre-orders before the actual deep dive requires a leap of faith. However, a 20-minute State of Play provides ample opportunity to thoroughly examine the game's performance and combat system without any trailer cuts. On August 18th, hard data and unfiltered gameplay footage must follow.