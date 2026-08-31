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State of Play on September 3rd: Double events for FFVII Revelation

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Sony will be showing two State of Play streams on September 3rd. The focus will be on Final Fantasy VII Revelation and new games from Japan and Asia.

State Of Play Upcominh Showcase

Sony will host two consecutive State of Play events on September 3, 2026, focusing on global partners and Japanese studios.

Sony will be targeting two audiences simultaneously on September 3rd, starting at 15:00 PM CEST. The first stream will cover announcements from PlayStation Studios and third-party developers worldwide. The finale will feature an extended gameplay presentation of "Final Fantasy VII Revelation." Square Enix will use this time slot for the next marketing push for the sequel.

State of Play Japan on September 3rd

Immediately following is the spin-off State of Play Japan. As usual, voice actor Yuki Kaji will host. This segment focuses exclusively on titles from Asia. New gameplay footage and announcements from regional developers fill the broadcast.

The two-tiered structure reflects the clear separation of marketing strategies. Western productions and the major Square Enix brand serve the global stream. The Asian segment has its own platform. Content creators wishing to further process the live stream should expect to face restrictions on recordings due to licensing of music rights.

Sony is splitting the format to increase the presentation time per game without overwhelming global viewership. This strict separation means fewer filler games for the main event, but forces viewers without interest in the Japanese market to tune out after the first block. The simultaneous announcement protects server performance through staggered viewing on YouTube and Twitch.

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SOURCES:PlayStation Blog
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Crydog
31. August 2026 15: 06

No disc, no watch... fun.
Hopefully with release dates for FF7R

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