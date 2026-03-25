State of Play in May 2026: New God of War in focus?

According to industry insiders, Sony is preparing a new State of Play event for May 2026, which could primarily focus on the next big game from Santa Monica Studio. The event is expected to lay the foundation for Sony's lineup for the rest of the year and beyond.

Rumors about a PlayStation event in late spring are intensifying significantly. After the well-known insider shinobi602 already suggested an event in May, a report from [source missing] now further supports this. millieamand These plans: Sony has apparently already started contacting partners and developers to check the availability of trailers and gameplay material for a time window in May or early June.

Cory Barlog's secret project is becoming concrete

The most exciting detail of this news doesn't concern the event itself, but the potential lineup. According to shinobi602, there's a good chance we'll finally see the new Project by Cory Barlog (Director of God of War 2018) get to see.

No God of War remaster: It is clarified that this is a completely new IP or separate project that has nothing to do with the rumored God of War trilogy remake.

It is clarified that this is a completely new IP or separate project that has nothing to do with the rumored God of War trilogy remake. Release strategy: Santa Monica Studio is reportedly aiming for a timeframe that would necessitate a reveal in the first half of 2026 – either at the State of Play or shortly thereafter at the Summer Game Fest.

After the extensive, over 60-minute State of Play in February, Sony now needs to follow up. While the February event focused heavily on third-party titles and minor updates, the community is eager for concrete first-party announcements from the major PlayStation studios. An appearance by Cory Barlog would be exactly what many fans are expecting after the relatively quiet period of the last few months.

Should the announcement fail to materialize in May, insiders believe this is more likely due to an internal delay of the release window than the game itself being absent. Sony appears to be deliberately shortening the cycle between reveal and release for its top titles these days.

The signs are good. The consistency of reports from various, previously reliable sources points to an event in May. However, a State of Play is not a "PlayStation Showcase." So don't expect a two-hour extravaganza, but rather a focused look at a few blockbuster titles and partner projects. The focus on Barlog's new game, however, could elevate this edition far beyond the level of a standard presentation.

Which studio besides Santa Monica needs to deliver in May to save the year for you – Sucker Punch with a Ghost of Tsushima sequel or Naughty Dog with their new IP?