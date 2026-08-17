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State of Play with Phantom Blade Zero from 4 a.m. in the livestream

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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Phantom Blade Zero will be the focus of the State of Play on August 18, 2026. Sony will show 20 minutes of gameplay for the PS5 action game from S-GAME, including demo expectations.

State Of Play Phantom Blade Zero

Sony will broadcast a nearly 20-minute State of Play on the night of August 17th to 18th, 2026, at 04:00 AM CEST, focusing exclusively on the action game "Phantom Blade Zero." The livestream will provide extensive gameplay insights and details about the game mechanics two months before its planned October release.

Pure gameplay instead of marketing talk

Developer S-GAME uses the roughly 20-minute broadcast for a focused deep dive. No trailer monologues. No mention of other titles. The studio concentrates on showcasing the dynamic combat system and the game world of the dark wuxia title, the so-called "Phantom World." The broadcast time suggests a structured gameplay presentation that goes beyond simple cutscenes.

For the European market, the broadcast date is Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 04:00 AM (CEST). Those watching the broadcast live on the official PlayStation YouTube or Twitch channels will have to get up early.

Demo release as final stress test

Things get interesting when it comes to hands-on gameplay. Industry sources are increasingly indicating that a playable version of the game will be featured at the show. PS5 demo announced and released immediately This is calculated. S-GAME needs to prove before the October release that the extremely fluid fight choreography shown so far doesn't just work in rendered videos, but delivers precise input feedback on the DualSense controller.

Especially in fast-paced Wuxia titles, frame pacing, latency, and hit feedback determine success or failure. An immediate demo release would be the only logical step to demonstrate the performance on the PS5 hardware to those who are skeptical.

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A 20-minute mono-focus on a single third-party title demonstrates Sony's confidence in the technical capabilities of "Phantom Blade Zero." For PS5 players, Tuesday morning's broadcast will be particularly relevant due to a potential demo. Should the test version be released, it will provide the necessary clarity on how well the attack animations and the parry system perform on the home console.

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