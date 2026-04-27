Steam Controller: Leak reveals new images, 35-hour battery life, and professional settings

The leaks regarding the new Steam Controller are now almost complete. After initial reviews surfaced over the weekend, a breach of the embargo by the Japanese magazine 4gamer has now provided visual evidence and deep insights into the software's structure.

The leaked HD images of the Steam Controller Valve confirms a housing layout that, in its dimensions of 111 mm x 159 mm x 57 mm, closely adheres to the industry standard, but takes a unique approach in its choice of materials. Valve foregoes the now-common rubberized grip surfaces ("soft-touch"), which, according to initial testers, makes the device feel slippery at first, but increases its durability. The weight is 292 g, to give you an idea of ​​the key specifications.

The central element remains the two capacitive trackpads with haptic feedback, flanked by the new TMR magnetic sticks, which technically eliminate stick drift.

Steam input configuration depth

The screenshots from the settings menus illustrate that the controller is inextricably linked to the Steam software. Key features include:

TMR stick calibration: Users can fine-tune the dead zones and response curves of the magnetic sticks at the software level.

Users can fine-tune the dead zones and response curves of the magnetic sticks at the software level. Trackpad specialization: The menus show options for "trackball simulation" and gesture control, which allows, for example, weapon wheels to be mapped directly onto the pads.

The menus show options for "trackball simulation" and gesture control, which allows, for example, weapon wheels to be mapped directly onto the pads. Grip Sense: Capacitive sensors in the handles allow the controller to detect whether it is being held, and thus automatically activate or deactivate functions such as gyro control.

Capacitive sensors in the handles allow the controller to detect whether it is being held, and thus automatically activate or deactivate functions such as gyro control. Battery management: The settings confirm a possible runtime of over 32 to 37 hours (realistically 8–20 hours), 8,39 Wh battery capacity and offer a configurable idle timeout.

The connection can be established via Bluetooth, USB-C, or the proprietary "Steam Controller Puck." The latter functions as a magnetic charging station and offers a latency of approximately 8 ms. The release date for Japan, leaked by 4gamer, is apparently May 4, 2026, suggesting a global launch is imminent. The price is expected to remain stable at $99 (approximately €100).

Can the Steam Controller be used on PS5?

The question of its similarity to the DualSense design fuels speculation, but technically the gap to the PlayStation 5 remains enormous. Leaked images They show a deep integration with the Steam input API and the Windows driver stack, which rules out native console support.

Sony requires special security chips and licensing protocols for operation with the PS5, which Valve has not implemented in the Steam Controller. The controller merely uses the Sony layout as an ergonomic blueprint to make it easier for PC gamers to switch from the console standard without using PlayStation's closed infrastructure.

Valve ultimately delivers not a lifestyle product, but a highly configurable tool for PC purists who are willing to work their way through menus to achieve perfect control.