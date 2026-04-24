Steam Controller: Release signs at Valve partners

Valve is apparently preparing for the market launch of its new hardware generation, following the discovery of listings at official distributor Komodo. While the Steam Controller is on the verge of release, ongoing hardware shortages are casting a shadow over the ambitious plans for the Steam Machine and the VR headset.

Valve has registered official product pages for the new Steam Controller, Steam Machine, and Steam Frame VR headset with retail partner Komodo. The database entries were updated last morning and support recent leaks about a product already in production. Unboxing video of the controllerValve seems to be taking the path of least resistance here. In the current market situation, an input device is simply easier to produce than an entire PC.

The controller is being deliberately positioned in current trailers as an addition to the Steam Deck and the PC. The original vision of a closed hardware unit consisting of console and controller is fading into the background. Anyone hoping for technical specifications or a price will be disappointed. The entries are placeholders that only confirm one thing: the marketing machine is warming up. The schedule is set.

The Steam Machine's memory bottleneck

Behind the facade of the new listings, the image of a synchronous launch event for all three devices is crumbling. The global shortage of memory chips has impacted the calculations for the Steam Machine and the Steam Frame VR headset was destroyed. While a controller is hardly affected by exploding RAM prices, consoles are dependent on their suppliers. Valve continues to communicate a release window of 2026, but the prioritization is obvious.

Decoupling the products isn't a stroke of strategic genius, but a stopgap measure. Valve is launching the controller as a precursor to maintain interest in the ecosystem while the actual computing powerhouses remain on hold. Whether the Steam Machine will even be released in significant numbers by the planned date remains pure speculation given the current market situation.

They're selling us the steering wheel now because the car doesn't have tires yet.