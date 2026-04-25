Steam Controller Leak: Valve to release trackpads and TMR sticks for $99

Valve is releasing the successor to the Steam Controller. After years of silence and the success of the Steam Deck, the manufacturer is using the hardware platform of its handheld console for a stationary input device. A recently leaked review now reveals the final details regarding its features and price.

The Steam Controller, which apparently shortly before delivery The new model eschews major experiments and relies on the proven layout of the Steam Deck. The device features two square trackpads with haptic feedback that emulate mouse control. This hardware solution addresses the core problem of classic gamepads: navigating games without native controller support. Strategy games and complex menus can be operated using the trackball simulation of the pads. Switching between launchers on the desktop eliminates the need to reach for the mouse.

Technical specifications and ergonomics

The controller also features classic ABXY buttons, a D-pad, and two symmetrical analog sticks. The latter utilize TMR sensors to permanently eliminate stick drift and dead zones. Four programmable grip buttons are located on the back. A six-axis gyroscope enhances aiming accuracy through motion control. Valve has opted for a classic membrane design for the main buttons, foregoing haptic click switches. The housing is constructed primarily of textured plastic without any rubberized grips.

The connection to the PC and other devices is established via a dedicated USB dongle. This also serves as a magnetic charging station (puck), eliminating the need to manually plug in cables, which is considered a practical solution. An integrated battery is permanently installed and cannot be replaced without tools. Valve has omitted a headphone jack in the current design.

Pricing and market position

According to the leak, the retail price is $99. This positions Valve between standard controllers from Sony or Microsoft and expensive third-party pro models. The package includes only the controller and the combined dongle charging dock. Customizable trigger stops or interchangeable stick caps are completely absent. Connectivity is primarily focused on PC operation under Windows and Linux, specifically SteamOS.

Valve is selling us the screenless Steam Deck front panel as an innovation because they know we're now willing to pay almost any price for TMR sticks and mouse replacements while sitting on the couch. You can find the fully leaked review at the source link.