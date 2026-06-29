Steam Machine: Valve reservations end up on eBay for record sums

Valve's randomized reservation system for the new Steam Machine was supposed to weed out scalpers, but the first spots in the queue are already being auctioned off on eBay. Successful applicants are selling their confirmation emails to the highest bidder before a console has even been shipped.

Valve is failing due to its own distribution system

Market mechanisms immediately take effect even with digital allocations. Valve wanted to ensure that genuine end customers received the hardware at the regular price by using a random allocation system for reservations. Reality proves the opposite.

Auction platforms are seeing an increasing number of completed listings where buyers pay hundreds of euros just for the right to purchase the console later. The system has been circumvented. This is not a surprising finding.

The process follows the familiar pattern of every major hardware release. Anyone who finds an email in their inbox granting them purchase authorization immediately cashes in. The platforms allow trading of these options as long as delivery of the final hardware is guaranteed. The fact that the sellers completely shift the financial risk onto the impatient buyer is part of the principle.

The logical consequence of artificial scarcity

The market regulates itself through consumer impatience. For years, the gaming community has loudly complained about rising hardware prices and the greed of scalpers. Now, this same community is driving up prices for a mere privilege. It's paradoxical, but also the logical consequence. Anyone willing to pay for email access forfeits any right to complain about manufacturers' pricing.

Manufacturers create artificial desire through limitations. Players reliably jump at every opportunity. As long as this dynamic works, nothing will change in the resale market. Valve attempted to curb resale but underestimated, or simply ignored, the users' greed.

What can we learn from this? Anyone who pays thousands of euros for a place in a virtual queue has definitively lost control of their consumer behavior. Valve's system is economically brilliant; the collateral damage on eBay is entirely self-inflicted. Gamers should wait until the hardware is available in stores through regular channels. Those who can't will simply pay the price for their own impatience. Sympathy is misplaced here.