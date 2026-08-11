Supermassive Games is cutting jobs: Up to 75 employees will have to leave.

Supermassive Games is cutting up to 75 jobs as part of a consultation process to ensure the company's continued existence. This represents a reduction of nearly 20 percent of the workforce and is the third major layoff in three years.

Three waves of layoffs in 36 months

The British developer is facing financial difficulties. Following approximately 90 layoffs in February 2024 and a further 36 job cuts in July 2025, another round of reductions is now underway. Management justifies the move with the "sustainability of the company."

The reason for the ongoing pressure lies in the market success of recent releases. "Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game" was released on May 12, 2026, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC after a delay. The horror adventure received mixed reviews and sold an estimated 500.000 copies across all platforms. Too few for a studio infrastructure of this size.

Niche formats meet AAA production costs

The interactive movie adventure model is becoming stale. Since the breakthrough with "Until Dawn" in 2015, the studio has been refining the same mechanics: quick-time events, decision paths, and branching plots. Production costs have risen massively with the Unreal Engine 5 and performance capturing, while sales have stagnated.

Year Event / Release Impact on staff 2024 Restructuring after industry downturn Approximately 90 layoffs 2025 Postponement of Directive 8020 36 layoffs May 2026 Release Directive 8020 Weak sales (<500k units) Aug 2026 Consultation process started Up to 75 jobs are at risk

Even the acquisition of "Little Nightmares III" couldn't stop the trend. The move of the development team from Tarsier Studios to Supermassive garnered mixed feedback. Simply rehashing familiar formulas with higher polygon density is no longer enough.

This case illustrates the structural problems of mid-sized AA studios. When the budget requirements of AAA projects clash with the sales figures of niche genres, the calculations break down. Supermassive has to drastically downsize the studio just to be able to finance new projects at all. Anyone who doesn't deliver fresh gameplay systems beyond simple quick-time events is going out of business.