Beach vacation in the death zone: Arc Raiders teases Rives Tides

Embark Studios breaks its silence on "Arc Raiders" and sends raiders back to the coast on April 28th. The map update Riven Tides expands the operational area to include abandoned coastal sections beyond the walls of Speranza.

The teaser confirms a new map reclaimed by nature and machines. The architecture of the old world still stands, while the gameplay focuses on vertical exploration and resource gathering.

The studio statement sticks to the hard facts: a focus on system stability and new extraction points at the waterline. No experiments, just an expansion of the gameplay loop. Some ruins simply outlast the hype cycle of an average live-service shooter.