Stranger Than Heaven: 12 minutes of gameplay show the Gamescom demo

Sega and RGG Studio deliver 12 minutes of fresh gameplay for "Stranger Than Heaven" directly from Gamescom 2026. The action-adventure game will be released on January 15, 2027 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The Gamescom demo recording pulls no punches. RGG Studio once again throws us into brutal close-quarters combat that feels incredibly dynamic. Parries, rapid dodges, and brutal finishers alternate seamlessly. The pace is relentless.

Besides fists, precise timing is crucial for counterattacks. The dialogue and sound design bear the studio's signature style. Lively streets, a dense atmosphere, authentic Yakuza vibes. You'll feel right at home the moment your bones start cracking.