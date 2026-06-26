Strike at Quantic Dream: Star Wars Eclipse is threatened with cancellation

French developer Quantic Dream is facing the dismissal of 115 employees following the economic disaster of the title Spellcasters Chronicles, which is why the workforce has been on strike since June 25, 2026.

The strike is blocking production of the prestigious project "Star Wars Eclipse" precisely during a scheduled inspection visit by a Lucasfilm delegation, which is why a potential out the speech is.

Staff shortages slow down Star Wars Eclipse engines

A quarter of Quantic Dream's workforce is striking in Paris against the planned layoffs. The studio is reacting to the failure of its 3D MOBA game, Spellcasters Chronicles. Released on February 26, 2026, the title shut down on May 20, 2026, due to a massive lack of players.

A three-month runtime for a project that took eight years to develop. A complete economic disaster. The result is the largest wave of layoffs in the French gaming industry since the closure of Blizzard Versailles in 2019.

The STJV union strategically organized the strike to coincide with Lucasfilm's visit, aiming to directly confront the licensor with the problems. Employees report chronic understaffing and mismanagement during the development of "Star Wars: Eclipse." Shortly after the job cuts were announced, management mandated forced overtime. The workforce is demanding the transfer of the 115 colleagues from the Spellcasters team to ensure the Star Wars project can be completed. Without these workers, the production of the cinematic adaptation, announced in 2021, is impossible.

NetEase intensifies cost-cutting measures at subsidiary studios

The internal deadlock reveals the radical change in strategy at parent company NetEase. The Chinese tech giant fully acquired Quantic Dream in 2022 but is increasingly withdrawing from unprofitable projects. Studios are being closed and hundreds of developers laid off, as recently demonstrated by the closure of the developer behind the game Gang of Dragon.

According to internal business reports, NetEase CEO William Ding tolerates no projects that don't have the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. A complex, narrative action-adventure with an unclear timeline doesn't fit this mold. Market confidence is waning.

"Star Wars Eclipse" is likely a long way off. The project is suffering from mismanagement, structural understaffing, and the ruthless cost-cutting measures of its parent company, NetEase. Anyone hoping for a sign of life or a timely release will be disappointed. The game is on the verge of internal collapse.