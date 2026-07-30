Stupid Never Dies: Veteran developers reveal release date and SEGA deal

The pop-punk zombie action RPG “Stupid Never Dies” from developer GPTRACK50 will be released on October 21, 2026 for PC and PlayStation 5.

Behind the Studio GPTRACK50 There are no unknowns involved. The team consists of veterans who have worked on series like Devil May Cry, Dragon's Dogma, and Resident Evil. Studio head Hiroyuki Kobayashi has now secured support: SEGA will co-publish the worldwide distribution of the wacky action game. This will bring wider reach and ensure the necessary polish.

A new trailer also introduces the character Phoenix Zaza Hotfeathers. Whether he's a friend or foe of the zombie protagonist Davy remains to be seen. The visual style fully embraces a flamboyant pop-punk aesthetic.

DLC plans, soundtracks and editions

In addition to the standard version for €49,99, the "Glorious Idiot Edition" will be released at launch for €59,99. This edition includes the first DLC pack. TickTock Teddy's Nonsense Overload Pack.

The DLC delivers five different "TickTock Teddies." These primarily tweak the mods. You get effects like a giant bobblehead, new hit sounds, and alternative graphical gimmicks for the "Davy Burst." Additionally, each teddy bear includes music remixes for battles and the main menu.

For those who want to listen before the release on October 21st: The opening theme “Stupid Never Dies” and the ending song will be released on the major streaming platforms on August 4th.

Experienced action developers, SEGA backing them, and a fresh pop-punk setting: "Stupid Never Dies" has all the right ingredients. The DLC strategy right at launch feels a bit forced, but the fair base price makes up for it. If the gameplay lives up to the developer's track record, we can expect a real hidden gem this October.

Outlandish pop-punk style meets action gameplay from DMC veterans – does this mix appeal to you, or is the concept too over the top?