Suicide Squad Flop: Rocksteady Developers Settle Accounts with Warner

The failure of "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" caused real trauma for the leading developers at Rocksteady Studios, leading to deep burnout and a departure from the AAA industry.

The development studio behind the acclaimed Batman: Arkham trilogy was structurally and culturally unsuited for a multiplayer live-service game. Former top executives of the project now confirm that under parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, the focus shifted completely from creative game design to pure revenue metrics.

The destruction of a design culture

Axel Rydby, who started as Lead Designer in 2018 and rose to Game Director in 2022, describes the meetings in the late stages of development as nothing more than spreadsheets. The only focus was on how many players a particular mechanic could attract and how to bend the design for maximum monetization. The result was a complete creative disaster.

The fundamental error lay in the unwillingness of the management to adapt the studio's structure. Rocksteady specialized in building perfectly choreographed single-player experiences that players would only experience once.

A live-service shooter demands the exact opposite: endlessly repeatable gameplay loops and extremely fast asset production. According to former Associate Design Director Johnny Armstrong, the transition was a brutal culture shock. The team invested years in iterations without the game noticeably improving.

Fatal misplanning due to micro-shifts

The game's years-long delays didn't save the product; instead, they completely destroyed the developers' morale. Warner Bros. consistently granted the studio only short deadlines of a few months at a time. These micro-delays were never logistically sufficient to address fundamental design flaws or the repetitive core gameplay.

The timeframe was just enough for bug fixing and minimal adjustments to existing features. The team was constantly running up against deadlines without being able to make any substantial changes. After the release in February 2024 and a official loss of 200 million US dollars Warner Bros. pulled the plug. No rescue attempt was even made.

The aftermath of the Suicide Squad debacle reveals the ugly side of modern AAA productions. When renowned single-player studios are forced into the live-service straitjacket by publishers, their creative identity and quality die. For gamers, this means: skepticism is essential whenever a studio shifts genres.

The consequences for the industry are already visible. Top talent is fleeing to the indie scene. Rydby and Armstrong left Rocksteady and are funding their new RPG deck-building game, Secret of Circadia, via Kickstarter with a goal of just $11.404. They are seeking a fresh start away from the algorithm-driven corporations.