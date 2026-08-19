A symbolic flop: #PSBlackout at Gamescom is likely to only elicit a weary smile from Sony.

The planned #PSBlackout at Gamescom is pure self-deception. Anyone who thinks they can shake up the top brass in Tokyo with a guaranteed inactivity, especially during the summer lull, hasn't grasped the concept of key performance indicators. A protest that doesn't hurt anyone isn't a protest at all. It's just statistical background noise.
The illusion of irrelevant numbers
The consoles are scheduled to be available from August 23rd to 30th. stay black, to demonstrate against the planned end of physical data storage media from 2028 onwards. This is now being referred to in a recent post – naturally by those for whom Sony's disc phase-out would not only deprive a hobby, but also their very economic livelihood.
The initiators' calculations reveal a shocking naiveté regarding corporate data analysis. In August, active user numbers (MAU) are already at a yearly low. Summer holidays, vacations, and outdoor activities reliably push the curves downwards. Sony records its metrics as quarterly averages, not in daily, panic-inducing charts. A dip in late summer is factored in. It simply goes unnoticed.
Real economic leverage arises solely from calculated revenue losses during peak demand. Those who want to achieve impact should refuse service during the launch of "GTA 6" or the next blockbuster from Naughty Dog or Insomniac. Forgoing the console during a week when the target audience is either eating sausages at the convention center or still lounging at the pool requires no sacrifice whatsoever. It costs the players nothing. That's precisely why it's worthless.
Consumer realism beats symbolic politics
Right in the middle of the week of protests, tangible commercial incentives are being offered. The beta phase of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4" is underway. launches On August 28th, releases like "Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2" will hit the digital frontier. The assumption that a critical mass would forgo direct gameplay for vague preservation ideals ignores the fundamental psychology of the digital market. The average consumer always chooses the path of least resistance. Convenience trumps conviction. Every single time.
A boycott requires discipline. Gamescom commands global media attention and constantly churns out new announcements. While the PR machine is running at full speed, the organizers want to enforce a digital radio silence. This is not only strategically misguided, but simply grotesque. You don't demonstrate against the establishment when it's hosting its annual exhibition and dissolving the acid of your own protest in a sea of advertising playlists.
The principle of indignation without consequences
Sony isn't planning to discontinue optical drives out of malice, but rather for cold-blooded cash flow maximization. This hard-nosed calculation can't be countered with a symbolic weekend of inactivity.
Anyone who wants to control corporations must speak their language. And that language knows only loss calculations. As long as subscriptions are renewed, pre-orders are placed, and digital licenses are accepted without complaint, resistance exists only in the perception of activists. The announced blackout is not a warning shot. It is a self-destruction of their own negotiating position.
Hey everyone, it's a start. Nothing more, nothing less. More Christmas promotions can follow. I'm going to stick with it and play on my Xbox, Switch 2, or PC. And one thing's for sure: if I realize I don't need the dock for gaming anymore, why would I ever fire it up again? Right now I'm playing Rocket League and Nio on it, and I think this controller is awesome. The build quality, let's just say it's... oh my god. My friend managed to drift it in two evenings playing racing games, not just once. But the features, like Astrobot, sigh, great, or Demon's Souls, or Returnal. Oh man, I just love this thing. And yet, I still want to keep my CDs. I think the offers in the store will disappear immediately... hmm... or maybe less frequently if Sony has no competition anymore.
There's a reason they say talk is cheap.
Hardly anyone will participate; it's pure symbolic politics.
People who say they're switching to PC gaming in the virtual world are often shocked by the prices in reality. When a €1600 PC is posted as a deal on mydealz, all the console switchers ask: is this one any good?
Only to then get the answer that the power supply is so-so, the fans are crap, the RAM is bad, there's not enough of this, and you'll have to upgrade in 2-4 years.
The Blu-ray Disc would certainly have received a technically superior successor or an upgrade, as it only transfers data at 36 Mbit/s or 4,5 MB/s. Nintendo's SD cards are faster, but more expensive and limited to a maximum capacity of 64 GB. Due to cost and storage limitations, there will likely be more and more keycards or price increases, or the service will be discontinued altogether if more customers prefer digital purchases.
The PC made this progress two decades ago, and the resulting advantages didn't appear overnight; it won't be any different for PS.
And for all those who mainly complain about buying a game, playing it through, and then selling it on eBay with hardly any loss: you'll have to keep the games in the future, tough luck.
So, PC prices aren't that far off anymore; with consoles, we're talking about an entry point into gaming. Plug and play for €1000 and up. No way. The mainstream isn't paying that.